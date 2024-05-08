BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando concert calendar: Mon Laferte, The Lemon Twigs, Hozier, Queensryche, Geese

Live music around town, May 8-14.

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 1:00 am

Mon Laferte at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Friday May 10
Mon Laferte at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Friday May 10

Wednesday, May 8:

Hozier, Allison Russell 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45-$95; 800-745-3000.

Lords of Acid, Praga Khan, Luscious Lisa 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

Modern Color, 0 Miles Per Hour, Novely 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Music in Mills: Jordan Foley, Tyler Hood 7 pm; Zymarium Meadery, 1121 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-801-9087.

Oceans of Slumber 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Thursday, May 9:

Blue Bamboo Presents Orilla 7 pm; Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.

Chokecherry, Magaritas Podridas 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Claire Vandiver, Zoya Zafar 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Electric Blue Yonder, Hannah Stokes, Patrick Hagerman 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.

Nashville Hits the Roof: Tyler Reese Tritt 8 pm; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free; 407-270-7926.

Phix, Ekoh, Elijah, From Ashes To New 5 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$80; 407-934-2583.

Ternion Sound 10 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$25.

Welcome to Rockville Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223.

Friday, May 10:

AJR 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $46-$146; 800-745-3000.

Cat Ridgeway and the Tourists 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Céu, Paul Beaubrun 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $35; 407-246-1419.

IV and the Strange 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.

The Lemon Twigs 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

The Lemon Twigs play Tuffy's Music Box in Sanford Friday, May 10
photo by Autumn De Wilde/courtesy photo
The Lemon Twigs play Tuffy's Music Box in Sanford Friday, May 10

Live at The Lawn 5 & 8 pm; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free.

Loma Prieta, Pez 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Mon Laferte 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $75-$149; 407-934-2583.

Olati: Italo Disco Nite 9 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $5.

Phlegm, The Creature Cage, Warm Frames, Being-Online 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Queensrÿche 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $30-$60; 407-228-1220.

Stormi Montana, Holding On For Dear Life, Hrtdemon, Dirty Fingers 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; donations encouraged.

Victor Manuelle, Luis Figueroa 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $74-$184; 407-351-5483.

Welcome to Rockville Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223.

Saturday, May 11:

The Attack 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.

Beethoven's 5th 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 407-358-6603.

Blue Bamboo presents Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar 7:30 pm; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-636-9951.

Coffee Stain, Banquet, Problem Child, Cross Contamination 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.

Cylotic + Damez 10:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Enterprise Earth, Inferi, Crown Magnetar, Tracheotomy 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras 67th Season Jazz Finale Concert 3 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $25; 407-999-7800.

Future Bartenderz, Distant Stations, Jeuje, Henry Cron 8 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 SR-436, Casselberry; $10.

Geese 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

K-pop Bop Nite 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $13.

Live at The Lawn 5 & 8 pm; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free.

Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

Nashville Night: Ray Fulcher, Corey Crowder 4 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $60.

Reik 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $51-$201; 407-351-5483.

Retractor, Pressure Kitten, Syn Nine, DJ Hexorcist 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Scowl, Watts, Miracle 4 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20-$25.

Welcome to Rockville Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223.

Sunday, May 12:

Beethoven's 5th 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 407-358-6603.

Blue Bamboo Presents: Don Soledad Trio 11 am; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; ree; 407-636-9951.

Live at The Lawn 5 & 8 pm; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free.

Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

Rich Amiri 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$130; 407-246-1419.

Welcome to Rockville Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223.

Tuesday, May 14:

Aidan Bissett 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22-$50; 407-228-1220.

Chat Pile, Portrayal of Guilt, Nightosphere 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.


Kristin Howard

May 8, 2024

