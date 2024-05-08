Orlando concert calendar: Mon Laferte, The Lemon Twigs, Hozier, Queensryche, Geese

Wednesday, May 8:
Hozier, Allison Russell 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45-$95; 800-745-3000.
Lords of Acid, Praga Khan, Luscious Lisa 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.
Modern Color, 0 Miles Per Hour, Novely 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.
Music in Mills: Jordan Foley, Tyler Hood 7 pm; Zymarium Meadery, 1121 N. Mills Ave.; free; 407-801-9087.
Oceans of Slumber 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.
Thursday, May 9:
Blue Bamboo Presents Orilla 7 pm; Winter Park Public Library, 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park; $20; 407-636-9951.
Chokecherry, Magaritas Podridas 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.
Claire Vandiver, Zoya Zafar 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.
Electric Blue Yonder, Hannah Stokes, Patrick Hagerman 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12.
Nashville Hits the Roof: Tyler Reese Tritt 8 pm; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free; 407-270-7926.
Phix, Ekoh, Elijah, From Ashes To New 5 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$80; 407-934-2583.
Ternion Sound 10 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $10-$25.
Welcome to Rockville Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223.
Friday, May 10:
AJR 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $46-$146; 800-745-3000.
Cat Ridgeway and the Tourists 7:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.
Céu, Paul Beaubrun 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $35; 407-246-1419.
IV and the Strange 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.
The Lemon Twigs 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.
Live at The Lawn 5 & 8 pm; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free.
Loma Prieta, Pez 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.
Mon Laferte 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $75-$149; 407-934-2583.
Olati: Italo Disco Nite 9 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $5.
Phlegm, The Creature Cage, Warm Frames, Being-Online 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.
Queensrÿche 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $30-$60; 407-228-1220.
Stormi Montana, Holding On For Dear Life, Hrtdemon, Dirty Fingers 7 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; donations encouraged.
Victor Manuelle, Luis Figueroa 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $74-$184; 407-351-5483.
Welcome to Rockville Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223.
Saturday, May 11:
The Attack 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $10; 407-322-7475.
Beethoven's 5th 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 407-358-6603.
Blue Bamboo presents Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar 7:30 pm; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-636-9951.
Coffee Stain, Banquet, Problem Child, Cross Contamination 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-270-9104.
Cylotic + Damez 10:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.
Enterprise Earth, Inferi, Crown Magnetar, Tracheotomy 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.
Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras 67th Season Jazz Finale Concert 3 pm; First United Methodist Church Orlando, 142 E. Jackson St.; $25; 407-999-7800.
Future Bartenderz, Distant Stations, Jeuje, Henry Cron 8 pm; Castle Smoke, 668 SR-436, Casselberry; $10.
Geese 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.
K-pop Bop Nite 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $13.
Live at The Lawn 5 & 8 pm; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free.
Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.
Nashville Night: Ray Fulcher, Corey Crowder 4 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $60.
Reik 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $51-$201; 407-351-5483.
Retractor, Pressure Kitten, Syn Nine, DJ Hexorcist 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.
Scowl, Watts, Miracle 4 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20-$25.
Welcome to Rockville Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223.
Sunday, May 12:
Beethoven's 5th 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; 407-358-6603.
Blue Bamboo Presents: Don Soledad Trio 11 am; Casa Feliz, 656 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; ree; 407-636-9951.
Live at The Lawn 5 & 8 pm; Icon Park, 8375 International Drive; free.
Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.
Rich Amiri 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$130; 407-246-1419.
Welcome to Rockville Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach; $109.99-$1,199.96; 904-253-7223.
Tuesday, May 14:
Aidan Bissett 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $22-$50; 407-228-1220.
Chat Pile, Portrayal of Guilt, Nightosphere 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.
