Lords of Acid get sleazy and sweaty at Orlando's Abbey Wednesday

Finish him!

By on Mon, May 6, 2024 at 3:48 pm

Lords of Acid come to the Abbey this week - Photo courtesy Live Nation
Photo courtesy Live Nation
Lords of Acid come to the Abbey this week
MAGA comes to the Abbey! And we’re hyped! Wait, come back, we’re referring to the  Lords of Acid bringing their “Make Acid Great Again” tour to Orlando. And the audience for this show in all likelihood will be a study in contrasts to a rally from that loser.

The Belgian dancefloor sleazoids deal in a filthy, sweaty industrial-techno collision custom-made for excess, stimulation and disco-ball scrying. The band broke out of the industrial underground in the late 1980s with seminal singles “I Sit on Acid” and “Pussy” along with ridiculously seminal and OTT libertine soundtrack Lust (recently reissued, for research purposes) before making it into the overground with their soundtrack to Mortal Kombat (they made it werk).

Founding members Praga Khan and Oliver Adams will be joined by new vocalist Gigi Ricci to bring these sounds to North America for the first time in over five years. There are going to be a lot of babysitters making bank this week.

7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, The Abbey.

Event Details
Lords of Acid, Praga Khan, Luscious Lisa

Lords of Acid, Praga Khan, Luscious Lisa

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

abbeyorlando.com


Matthew Moyer

May 8, 2024

