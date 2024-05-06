Lords of Acid get sleazy and sweaty at Orlando's Abbey Wednesday

The Belgian dancefloor sleazoids deal in a filthy, sweaty industrial-techno collision custom-made for excess, stimulation and disco-ball scrying. The band broke out of the industrial underground in the late 1980s with seminal singles “I Sit on Acid” and “Pussy” along with ridiculously seminal and OTT libertine soundtrack Lust (recently reissued, for research purposes) before making it into the overground with their soundtrack to Mortal Kombat (they made it werk).
Founding members Praga Khan and Oliver Adams will be joined by new vocalist Gigi Ricci to bring these sounds to North America for the first time in over five years. There are going to be a lot of babysitters making bank this week.
7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, The Abbey.
