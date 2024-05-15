Our picks for Orlando's wildest shows this summer, plus three months' worth of concert listings

It's not summer yet but it might as well be! Our calendars are already exploding with unmissable concerts from now through September — and more are seemingly added daily.

Big, small, ear-bleeding, crowd-pleasing, quirky or hip-to-be-square, there's at least one show a week for folks of all tastes. You have no excuse not to make the scene this summer.

Below you'll find some of our personal picks of can't-miss gigs — and they're just as all-over-the-map as you'd expect — plus a wealth of concert listings for you to consult all summer long.

Stay hydrated!

click to enlarge photo by Mark Seliger Rolling Stones

Monday, June 3: Rolling Stones

Are you setting yourself up for disappointment à la latter-day Bob Dylan by snapping up tickets for this stadium concert? Nope. These gents put on a show with a capital "S" and though they have a new album out — Hackney Diamonds — expect hits delivered with gusto. Plus, being near Keith Richards may or may not have a Fountain of Youth-style effect on concertgoers. (8 p.m., Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, campingworldstadium.com, $97-$495)

Friday, June 21: Miya Folick

Miya Folick will be the opener here, but this alt-pop phenom has long been a leading lady in the making. In her 2018 Orlando debut, she showed the stuff of icons. Although her profile's since risen, it's not commensurate with her budding greatness. Regardless, even opening for The Japanese House at the Beacham, Folick will be able to show why she's one of today's brightest. (7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $32.50-$50.)

Saturday, June 29: Mother Mother

Vancouver indie-rock band Mother Mother plan a summer tour of their ninth album, Grief Chapter, a dynamic record about grief and growth. Along for the trek will be the introspective, sincere, soft-spoken Cavetown — Cambridge-based musician Robin Skinner — and Destroy Boys, a lively punk quartet that deliver captivating lyrics and confrontational tunes. (6:30 p.m., Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com. $44-$160)

click to enlarge photo by Derek Blanks Missy Elliott

Tuesday, July 30: Missy Elliott

We're still shocked that the "Out of This World" tour is Missy Elliott's first headlining expedition. With a legion of futuristic R&B hits like "Work It" and a commitment to flashy performance aesthetics, we can't imagine the demand hasn't been there since the iconic crickets on "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" hit the radio. Elliott will be flanked by creative family Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland. (6 p.m., Kia Center, 400 W. Church St., kiacenter.com, $55-$325)

Friday, Aug. 30: Pylon Reenactment Society

To us, iconic post-punk band Pylon are like the South's version of New Order or Wire — so unbelievably ahead of their time that we're honored to exist in the same geographic quadrant. Though they never made it as big as peers REM and the B-52s, their influence is huge, built on angular, manic gems like Gyrate. PRS, led by OG frontwoman Vanessa Briscoe Hay, is as close as we'll get to Pylon v.1, but they rip through the classic songs with unbelievable vigor. (8 p.m., Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $20)

Friday, Sept. 20: Weezer, Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr.

Weezer has been putting records on shelves for 30 years now, and the seminal Los Angeles alternative rockers are honoring that milestone with their "Voyage to the Blue Planet" tour, where they'll play their first record, affectionately dubbed "the Blue Album," in full each night. Released in 1994, the record launched "Undone (The Sweater Song)" into the world, transforming alternative rock radio forever. The Flaming "Fuck Yeah Orlando" Lips and Dinosaur Jr., both perhaps more heavyweight in terms of musicality if less so in terms of pop domination, join Weezer for the big 3-0 party. (6 p.m., Kia Center, 400 W. Church St., kiacenter.com, $35.50-$145)

Thursday, May 23

Five For Fighting 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$181; 407-228-1220.

Friday, May 24

Black Tusk 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.

Todd Rundgren 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$90; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, May 25

Caleb Gordon 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22.50-$50; 407-246-1419.

Reggae Fest 9 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$50; 817-583-1136.

Soca Anthropology: Back In Time Lime 6 pm; Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$155; 844-513-2014.

Socafest 7 pm; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $40-$140; 407-295-3247.

Thievery Corporation 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$70; 407-228-1220.

Vivanativa, Skapulario, Gomba Jahbari 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $61.50-$122.50; 407-934-2583.

Sunday, May 26

Anitta 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $46.50-$76.50; 407-351-5483.

Caskey, Angel Hill 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$70; 407-246-1419.

Monday, May 27

Sexpill, Armor, Flask, Rosary 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Wheein 7:30 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $44.50-$124.50; 407-351-5483.

Tuesday, May 28

Yot Club, Boyscott 7:30 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $23-$69.

Wednesday, May 29

Melanie Martinez, Beach Bunny, Men I Trust 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $75-$125; 800-745-3000.

Thursday, May 30

Black Kray 8 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$35; 407-648-8363.

Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $55-$175; 800-745-3000.

Lee Asher 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $42-$122; 407-351-5483.

Friday, May 31

A-F-R-O, 60 East 8 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind and Fire 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $56-$496; 800-745-3000.

Sunday, June 2

Hauser 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $44.50-$1118.18; 844-513-2014.

Monday, June 3

Rolling Stones 8 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $97-$495; 407-423-2476.

Tuesday, June 4

The Woggles, The Tremolords, The BellTowers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Wednesday, June 5

Luis Miguel 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $71-$227; 800-745-3000.

Thursday, June 6

Messer Chups 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Friday, June 7

Forbidden Kingdom Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $130.40-$273.80; 407-295-3247.

Gregory Porter 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40-$179.50; 407-358-6603.

Monsieur Periné 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, June 8

Forbidden Kingdom Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $130.40-$273.80; 407-295-3247.

Liturgy, Body Void 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Sunday, June 9

Foghat, Cactus 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $44-$110; 407-228-1220.

Gunna, Flo Milli 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $25-$126; 800-745-3000.

Tuesday, June 11

Idles 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $42.50-$125; 407-934-2583.

Thursday, June 13

Collie Buddz 7 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$35; 817-583-1136.

Teen Suicide 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $22.

Friday, June 14

Funk Fest 5 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $80-$850; 407-295-3247.

Las Nubes, Here Here, Double Bubble 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$17.

The Menzingers, Lucero, The Dirty Nil 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $33-$50; 407-648-8363.

Saturday, June 15

Aventura 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $101-$201; 800-745-3000.

Funk Fest 4 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $80- $850; 407-295-3247.

Sunday, June 16

Silversun Pickups 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

Xana, The Sex Was Good 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.

Thursday, June 20

Blink-182, Pierce the Veil 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $30-$250; 800-745-3000.

The Spits, The Garden 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$80; 407-934-2583.

Friday, June 21

Ace Frehley 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $47.50-$100; 407-351-5483.

Strung Out, Adolescents, Mercy Music 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $25-$100.

The Japanese House, Miya Folick 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $32.50-$50; 407-648-8363.

Saturday, June 22

Little Big 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$60; 407-934-2583.

Pandora Y Flans 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $72-$202; 407-351-5483.

Sunday, June 23

Jay Wheeler 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $36.99-$196.49; 800-745-3000.

Wednesday, June 26

The Dangerous Summer, Bad Luck, Rosecoloredworld 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Jennifer Lopez 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $49-$799; 800-745-3000.

Friday, June 28

The Brian McKnight 4 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $59.50-$69.50; 407-351-5483.

Feid 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $65-$240; 800-745-3000.

Saturday, June 29

Charlie Zaa 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $55-$90; 407-934-2583.

Mother Mother, Cavetown, Destroy Boys 6:30 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $44-$160; 407-295-3247.

Sunday, June 30

Roberto Carlos 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $65-$295; 800-745-3000.

Tuesday, July 2

PVRIS, Pale Waves, Bruses 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$85; 407-934-2583.

Wednesday, July 3

Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $30-$85; 407-934-2583.

Friday, July 5

A.C.E. 6 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $49-$318; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, July 6

Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, Tink, Umi, Kiana Lede 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $95-$345; 800-745-3000.

Monday, July 8

Ken Carson 7 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $49.50; 407-295-3247.

Tuesday, July 9

Slchld 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $27.50-$150; 407-246-1419.

Wednesday, July 10

Def Leppard, Journey, Cheap Trick 6 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $49-$600; 407-423-2476.

Thursday, July 11

Felly 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$150; 407-246-1419.

Friday, July 12

Arrows in Action 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $24-$74; 407-246-1419.

The Early November 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $29.50-$84.50; 407-648-8363.

Saturday, July 13

Jorge Celedon 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $49.50-$85.50; 407-351-5483.

Sunday, July 14

Two Door Cinema Club 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $59.50-$89.50; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday, July 16

MC Chris, Crunk Witch 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Thursday, July 18

The Aquabats, Left Alone, The Aggrolites 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $30-$80; 407-934-2583.

Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $34-$203; 407-228-1220.

Saturday, July 20

Asia 7 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $55-$99; 407-351-5483.

DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, Dutch Interior 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32-$85; 407-934-2583.

Janet Jackson, Nelly 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45-$495; 800-745-3000.

Steel Pulse, Jesse Royal 7 pm; Apopka Amphitheater, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka; $153-$184; 407-703-1777.

Tomb Mold, Horrendous 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20-$25.

Sunday, July 21

HIRS Collective and .Gif from God 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$18.

Zach Bryan 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $111-$390; 800-745-3000.

Tuesday, July 23

Partynextdoor 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $54.50-$84.50; 407-934-2583.

Wednesday, July 24

$not 6 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $10-$38; 817-583-1136.

Lamb of God, Mastodon, Kerry King, Malevolence 6 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $53-$269; 407-295-3247.

Tuesday, July 30

Missy Elliott, Ciara, Busta Rhymes, Timbaland 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Taking Back Sunday, Citizen 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $39.50-$100; 407-934-2583.

Friday, Aug. 2

Lindsey Stirling 7 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $126-$451.56; 844-513-2014.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Phosphorescent, The Head and the Heart 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $53.50-$126; 407-934-2583.

Friday, Aug. 9

Marca MP 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $64.50-$124.50; 407-358-6603.

Thursday, Anberlin, Emery, Hawthorne Heights, This Wild Life 5 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $45-$110; 407-934-2583.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Aurelio Voltaire 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $20; 407-704-6261.

Friday, Aug. 16

New Found Glory, Sincere Engineer 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$90; 407-934-2583.

Monday, Aug. 19

Still Woozy, Michelle 7 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $49-$150; 407-295-3247.

Friday, Aug. 23

Beres Hammond 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $45-$77.50; 407-351-5483.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Cults, Bnny 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419.

Friday, Aug. 30

Pylon Reenactment Society 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Coal Chamber, Fear Factory, Twiztid 6 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $39.50-$45.50; 407-351-5483.

Friday, Sept. 6

Porter Robinson, ericdoa 8 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; 407-823-6006.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Amorphis, Dark Tranquillity, Fires in the Distance ; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $30; 407-673-2712.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Twenty One Pilots 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Friday, Sept. 13

Cigarettes After Sex 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $25-$145; 800-745-3000.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Herbie Hancock 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$189.50; 844-513-2014.

Pokey LaFarge 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419.

Something Corporate, Kevin Devine 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $51-$66; 407-351-5483.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, Alexandra Kay 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $50-$180; 800-745-3000.

Friday, Sept. 20

Weezer, The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr. 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$145; 800-745-3000.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Silvestre Dangond 6 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $47-$227; 800-745-3000.

Sunday, Sept. 22

Banda MS 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Squeeze, Boy George 7:30 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $49.50-$485.50; 844-513-2014.