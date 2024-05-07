BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Judson's Live turns the spotlight over to Orlando singers Claire Vandiver and Zoya Zafar

Together, they’re beacons of new Orlando music.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge Claire Vandiver performs at intimate venue Judson's Live with Zoya Zafar - Photo by Cgod1
Photo by Cgod1
Claire Vandiver performs at intimate venue Judson's Live with Zoya Zafar
This special double-feature event spotlights two of the city’s top young voices.

Claire Vandiver blends roots and pop with an easy power that captivates even in repose. Zoya Zafar, who just released her long-awaited debut album, Some Songs, last week, has been a cognoscenti darling for the near-mystical atmosphere of her voice.

Together, they’re beacons of new Orlando music.

7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, Judson’s Live, $15.

Event Details
Claire Vandiver, Zoya Zafar

Event Details

Thu., May 9, 7 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
May 8, 2024

