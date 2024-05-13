Aquatica Orlando launches AquaGlow, neon swim party nights, in June

click to enlarge
Photo via Aquatica Orlando
Aquatica Orlando is set to launch AquaGlow, a series of neon-filled nights throughout the summer.
AquaGlow will transform the park into a neon paradise select nights through Aug. 10. Featured additions include Electric Tides laser show, the transition of Roa’s Rapids into Roa’s Rapids Amp’ed Up, changes to the park's restaurants and bars, and a foam party.
AquaGlow's opening neon night swim party happens from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 7. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Roa’s Rapids Amp’ed Up will offer a neon take on the classic lazy river-style ride. Guests can float through colored lights and mist effects while high-energy music plays. Also on offer will be new food and drink items, including a light-up popcorn bucket, neon cupcakes and glowing drinks.
Tickets
for Aquatica Orlando AquaGlow After Hours start at $49.99. Tickets are sold separately and are limited. Aquatica annual pass members will receive a discount on AquaGlow Tickets, according to a release.
AquaGlow happens these select nights this summer: June 7, 14, 21, 28; July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27; Aug. 2, 3, 9, 10.
Aquatica Orlando, voted second for Best Outdoor Water Park by USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice
earlier this month, is geared toward all age groups with 50 slides, rivers and lagoons on deck.
