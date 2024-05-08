Cali hardcore band Scowl return to Orlando for Will's Pub matinee

Scowl released their superlative EP Psychic Dance Routine last April on Flatspot Records. The forceful and lively opening track, “Shot Down,” seamlessly blends elements of hardcore, grunge, punk rock and indie-pop with engaging shifts in tempo and intensity. Starting strong with confrontational guitar riffs and serious screams, Moss’ vocals then shift softly into melodic musings of defiance, disappointment and rejection: “I wanna freak out/Don’t wanna let down/I wanna impress/impressive sound/I’m getting shot down, show down with you.”
Come out and support, as this is Scowl’s only Florida date. Miracle and Orlando’s own Watts open the show.
4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Will’s Pub.
Event Details
Location Details
