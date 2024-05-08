BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Cali hardcore band Scowl return to Orlando for Will's Pub matinee

An actual afternoon hardcore show!

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 11:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
Scowl plays Will's Pub in Orlando - Photo courtesy Scowl/Facebook
Photo courtesy Scowl/Facebook
Scowl plays Will's Pub in Orlando
Popular California hardcore band Scowl — singer Kat Moss, guitarists Malachi Greene and Mikey Bifolco, bassist Bailey Lupo and drummer Cole Gilbert — charge into Orlando in solidarity with Palestine for a benefit show at Will’s Pub before a sultry summer of shows all over the country.

Scowl released their superlative EP Psychic Dance Routine last April on Flatspot Records. The forceful and lively opening track, “Shot Down,” seamlessly blends elements of hardcore, grunge, punk rock and indie-pop with engaging shifts in tempo and intensity. Starting strong with confrontational guitar riffs and serious screams, Moss’ vocals then shift softly into melodic musings of defiance, disappointment and rejection: “I wanna freak out/Don’t wanna let down/I wanna impress/impressive sound/I’m getting shot down, show down with you.”

Come out and support, as this is Scowl’s only Florida date. Miracle and Orlando’s own Watts open the show.

4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Will’s Pub.
Event Details
Scowl, Watts, Miracle

Scowl, Watts, Miracle

Sat., May 11, 4 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$20-$25
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

No 'Maybe' about it, AJR plays Orlando's Kia Center Friday

By Alan Sculley

AJR plays Kia Center Friday night

Welcome to Rockville is back in Daytona with over 150 bands and all flavors of heaviness

By Matthew Moyer

Slipknot and a legion of heavies play Welcome to Rockville

Orlando concert calendar: Mon Laferte, The Lemon Twigs, Hozier, Queensryche, Geese

By Kristin Howard

Mon Laferte at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Friday May 10

Judson's Live turns the spotlight over to Orlando singers Claire Vandiver and Zoya Zafar

By Bao Le-Huu

Claire Vandiver performs at intimate venue Judson's Live with Zoya Zafar

No 'Maybe' about it, AJR plays Orlando's Kia Center Friday

By Alan Sculley

AJR plays Kia Center Friday night

Underground lifers Los Jarritos release appropriately titled new album 'Lifers'

By Bao Le-Huu

Lifers Los Jarritos release 'Lifers"

Orlando visionary Zoya Zafar finally releases her debut album

By Matthew Moyer

Zoya Zafar

Orlando folk ensemble Vestis release spectral new album 'Vestis II'

By Bao Le-Huu

Vestis release new album 'Vestis II'
More

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us