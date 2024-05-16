BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Former downtown Orlando venue and restaurant Ace Cafe looks to reopen in Sanford

"It's on, and it's official."

By on Thu, May 16, 2024 at 12:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A latter-day Black Flag playing at the old downtown Ace Cafe. - Photo by Jen Cray
Photo by Jen Cray
A latter-day Black Flag playing at the old downtown Ace Cafe.
Despite shuttering its downtown Orlando headquarters last year, Ace Cafe looks to have risen from the ashes — in Sanford.

"It's on, and it's official," read a post on the brand-spanking-new Ace Cafe Sanford Facebook account on Wednesday. The combination venue/restaurant/retail space and motorcycle enthusiasts hub will reopen at 115 N. Laurel Ave. in Sanford. The space was  formerly Horstmeyer Farm & Garden.

Top brass from the former Ace Cafe in Orlando and Ace Cafe London — along with Sean Kelley of 73 Moto — are partnering up to bring the venue and restaurant to its new spot further up on I-4 East.

Plans filed with the City of Sanford suggest the new Ace will include a stage, bar, kitchen, workroom and retail space. No firm reopening timeline has been set yet.

The old Ace in downtown Orlando hosted everything from car meet-ups to Orlando Breaks shows to Black Flag and the Rev. Horton Heat.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Bad Bunny returns to Orlando for a two-night run of shows this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Bad Bunny plays two shows at the Kia Center

Hey Ladies! mini-fest spotlights Orlando women DJs who keep the floor moving

By Bao Le-Huu

Dee J. Pawli will be spinning at Hey Ladies!

Hydra-headed Orlando metal group Thrull release album 'Hard Mental Reset'

By Bao Le-Huu

Thrull release new mini-album 'Hard Mental Reset'

Our picks for Orlando's wildest shows this summer, plus three months' worth of concert listings

By Ida V. Eskamani, Kristin Howard, Bao Le-Huu, Matthew Moyer and Nicolette Shurba

Our picks for the wildest concerts this summer, plus three months' worth of concert listings

The Hurricane Party music fest gusts into Sanford loudly for a 17th year

By Matthew Moyer

Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears play the Hurricane Party

Hey Ladies! mini-fest spotlights Orlando women DJs who keep the floor moving

By Bao Le-Huu

Dee J. Pawli will be spinning at Hey Ladies!

Orlando concert calendar: G Flip, Sunshine Get Down, Diljit Dosanjh, Cheekface, 17th Annual Hurricane Party

By Kristin Howard

G Flip plays the Social Monday night

Our picks for Orlando's wildest shows this summer, plus three months' worth of concert listings

By Ida V. Eskamani, Kristin Howard, Bao Le-Huu, Matthew Moyer and Nicolette Shurba

Our picks for the wildest concerts this summer, plus three months' worth of concert listings
More

May 15, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us