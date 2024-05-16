Former downtown Orlando venue and restaurant Ace Cafe looks to reopen in Sanford

click to enlarge
Photo by Jen Cray
A latter-day Black Flag playing at the old downtown Ace Cafe.
Despite shuttering its downtown Orlando headquarters last year, Ace Cafe looks to have risen from the ashes — in Sanford.
"It's on, and it's official," read a post on the brand-spanking-new Ace Cafe Sanford Facebook
account on Wednesday. The combination venue/restaurant/retail space and motorcycle enthusiasts hub will reopen at 115 N. Laurel Ave. in Sanford.
The space was formerly Horstmeyer Farm & Garden.
Top brass from the former Ace Cafe in Orlando and Ace Cafe London — along with Sean Kelley of 73 Moto — are partnering up to bring the venue and restaurant to its new spot further up on I-4 East.
Plans filed with the City of Sanford suggest the new Ace will include a stage, bar, kitchen, workroom and retail space. No firm reopening timeline has been set yet.
The old Ace in downtown Orlando hosted everything from car meet-ups to Orlando Breaks shows to Black Flag and the Rev. Horton Heat.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed