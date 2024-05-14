Bad Bunny returns to Orlando for a two-night run of shows this week

Late last year, Bunny (né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) saw his newest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, reach more single-day Spotify streams than any other that year.
More recently, the singer debuted a new chart-topping single with Myke Towers called “Adivino” and has been spotted out on the town with one Ms. Kendall Jenner.
The 29-year-old three-time Grammy winner last played Orlando during his “World’s Hottest Tour” in August 2022, with one heady show at Camping World Stadium. This time, we get twice that.
7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, Kia Center.
