Bad Bunny returns to Orlando for a two-night run of shows this week

What took you so long?

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 8:45 pm

Bad Bunny plays two shows at the Kia Center
Courtesy photo
Bad Bunny plays two shows at the Kia Center
The wait for reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny’s return to an Orlando stage is finally over. The Puerto Rican galáctico of Latin and pop music is on a 47-date tour that stops at a familiar arena in the City Beautiful — for two nights.

Late last year, Bunny (né Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) saw his newest album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, reach more single-day Spotify streams than any other that year.

More recently, the singer debuted a new chart-topping single with Myke Towers called “Adivino” and has been spotted out on the town with one Ms. Kendall Jenner.

The 29-year-old three-time Grammy winner last played Orlando during his “World’s Hottest Tour” in August 2022, with one heady show at Camping World Stadium. This time, we get twice that.

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 17-18, Kia Center.

Event Details
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny

Fri., May 17, 7 p.m. and Sat., May 18, 7 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$151-$861
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
May 15, 2024

