Hydra-headed Orlando metal group Thrull release album 'Hard Mental Reset'

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Thrull release new mini-album 'Hard Mental Reset'
For the past year, Orlando punk brutes Thrull have been gradually steeling their knuckles on stages around town opening for heavy hitters like Crowbar, the HIRS Collective and Primitive Man. Recently, though, they got official with the release of debut EP Hard Mental Reset
.
Although new, Thrull are a young all-star band with deep experience from some of the smartest pockets in the Orlando heavy underground. The trio — Michael Scotto (guitar/vocals), Julio Felix (drums/vocals) and Justin Fontes (bass/vocals) — have an impressive collective résumé that includes Witchbender, Ad Nauseum, Freakazoid, Burn to Learn and Emporos. But they first came together as bandmates in now-defunct death-grind group Flying Limbs.
While the members played their current instruments in Flying Limbs, none of them con- tributed vocals. In this new band, they make up for that threefold. Summoning the notable vocal experience that each of them have, Thrull is a three-headed Hydra capable of high-wire singing, fiery punk shouts and metal growls all in rapid succession.
On their five-song debut, Thrull harness the fires of hardcore, metal and noise rock to forge an impressively simian storm. Combining unchained rage and thoughtful dynamics, they’re both savage and intelligent like a gorilla. But Thrull are out to destroy, not get academic
Nothing about Hard Mental Reset
feels overthought. Recorded in a single day at Orlando’s Red Lion Recording Studio, the blunt-force EP hits with raw, thrilling immediacy. It’s a clinic in bare brutality and an exciting introduction to these new contenders.
Hard Mental Reset
now streams everywhere and sits atop TLU's Spotify Playlist. It’s also available on cassette and CD via Bandcamp.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed