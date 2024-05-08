BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Welcome to Rockville is back in Daytona with over 150 bands and all flavors of heaviness

Are you ready to Rockville?

By on Wed, May 8, 2024 at 11:54 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Slipknot and a legion of heavies play Welcome to Rockville - Photo by Jonathan Weiner
Photo by Jonathan Weiner
Slipknot and a legion of heavies play Welcome to Rockville
If you, the discerning rock fan, can stomach the heat (or maybe rain!), the drive and any purely coincidental parallels to Woodstock ’99 in the air, you might as well head on up I-4 and accept your fate at Welcome to Rockville.

The lineup this year is so absolutely maximal that we defy you to not find at least a small handful of bands that would entice you to traipse over. (This writer was tempted by the jaw-dropping inclusions of Nitzer Ebb, L7 and Helmet.)

Rockville circa 2024 has swelled to include five stages and over (gulp) 150 bands crammed into four days. This year’s lineup includes Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Insane Clown Posse, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Primus, Greta Van Fleet, Sum 41, Evanescence, Offspring, Cypress Hill, Mr. Bungle and too many more to list.

Expect everything to be bigger and louder.

Thursday-Sunday, May 9-12, Daytona International Speedway,  welcometorockville.com.

Event Details
Welcome to Rockville

Welcome to Rockville

May 9-12

Daytona International Speedway 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach Elsewhere

Buy Tickets

$109.99-$1,199.96
Location Details

Daytona International Speedway

1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach Elsewhere

904-253-7223


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

No 'Maybe' about it, AJR plays Orlando's Kia Center Friday

By Alan Sculley

AJR plays Kia Center Friday night

Orlando concert calendar: Mon Laferte, The Lemon Twigs, Hozier, Queensryche, Geese

By Kristin Howard

Mon Laferte at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Friday May 10

Cali hardcore band Scowl return to Orlando for Will's Pub matinee

By Nicolette Shurba

Scowl plays Will's Pub in Orlando

Judson's Live turns the spotlight over to Orlando singers Claire Vandiver and Zoya Zafar

By Bao Le-Huu

Claire Vandiver performs at intimate venue Judson's Live with Zoya Zafar

No 'Maybe' about it, AJR plays Orlando's Kia Center Friday

By Alan Sculley

AJR plays Kia Center Friday night

Underground lifers Los Jarritos release appropriately titled new album 'Lifers'

By Bao Le-Huu

Lifers Los Jarritos release 'Lifers"

Orlando visionary Zoya Zafar finally releases her debut album

By Matthew Moyer

Zoya Zafar

Orlando folk ensemble Vestis release spectral new album 'Vestis II'

By Bao Le-Huu

Vestis release new album 'Vestis II'
More

May 8, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us