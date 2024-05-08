Welcome to Rockville is back in Daytona with over 150 bands and all flavors of heaviness

The lineup this year is so absolutely maximal that we defy you to not find at least a small handful of bands that would entice you to traipse over. (This writer was tempted by the jaw-dropping inclusions of Nitzer Ebb, L7 and Helmet.)
Rockville circa 2024 has swelled to include five stages and over (gulp) 150 bands crammed into four days. This year’s lineup includes Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Insane Clown Posse, Jelly Roll, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, Judas Priest, Primus, Greta Van Fleet, Sum 41, Evanescence, Offspring, Cypress Hill, Mr. Bungle and too many more to list.
Expect everything to be bigger and louder.
Thursday-Sunday, May 9-12, Daytona International Speedway, welcometorockville.com.
