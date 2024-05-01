BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Underground lifers Los Jarritos release appropriately titled new album 'Lifers'

'Lo-fi and crude as hell.'

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 12:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lifers Los Jarritos release 'Lifers" - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Lifers Los Jarritos release 'Lifers"
If you don’t frequent any of our area’s many Mexican bodegas or taco joints then, first, something is wrong with you. But, second, you might not know that Orlando band Los Jarritos take their name from a Mexican soft drink in homage to their origin as the surviving members of Bobby Clock & the Soda Pops.

Los Jarritos, the band, are the duo of Orlando outsider icon Ray Brazen and drummer Cesar Marquez. In their first couple of years, they’ve primarily only dropped a handful of fast-and-dirty singles on Soundcloud. But recently, Los Jarritos made their most formal release to date with new album Lifers. Besides their most extensive collection, it’s also their most crafted. That, of course, is all relative when it comes to Brazen.

“As usual I recorded us live and direct lo-fi, so this is crude as hell,” he says. “But it’s all as it sounds at Cesar’s palace where this music was created, and as always this is part of the plan, a recording directly influenced by its surroundings and all those wonderful Saturday afternoons leading up to this finished product.”


The eight-song Lifers provides the most comprehensive portrait of Los Jarritos so far. It’s a shaggy romp of garage, punk and power pop. There are even nice little jaunts into surf (“Chili Candy”) and jangle pop (“Take Me Back to June”). Mostly though, these songs are economical rockers that are all slash and bash. With a direct attack but an offbeat sensibility, they’re little bottle rockets of personality whose wild sparks fly free.

Lyrically, Lifers packs themes personal to the band, including nods to their local milieu, their love of Mexican band Los Dug Dug’s (“Eclipse” is a Dug Dug’s cover) and Brazen’s colorful experiences in underground culture (“Lifers”). And with the lyric “We are lifers, we will never change, it doesn’t matter if you think we’re strange,” the title track nutshells the essence of both Los Jarritos and Brazen himself.

As Los Jarritos solidify with trusted wingman Marquez by his side, the picture that’s emerging is one of Ray Brazen in his most inspired form in many years. Lifers is available only on Bandcamp, which is still pretty official for a DIY-or-die guy like Brazen.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to first headlining tour this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to summer tour

New shoegaze stars Alvvays bring the bliss to Orlando's Plaza Live

By Matthew Moyer

Alvvays bring the bliss to Orlando's Plaza Live Thursday.

Blueprint and Mugs + Pockets bring a night of stellar hip-hop to Orlando's Iron Cow

By Bao Le-Huu

Blueprint returns to Orlando at full strength

Orlando visionary Zoya Zafar finally releases her debut album

By Matthew Moyer

Zoya Zafar

Live Nation Concert Week returns with discounted $25 tickets to some big Orlando shows

By Matthew Moyer

Would you like a bargain for Sum 41's (possibly) final Orlando show ever?

Orlando visionary Zoya Zafar finally releases her debut album

By Matthew Moyer

Zoya Zafar

Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to first headlining tour this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Missy Elliott adds Orlando date to summer tour

Blueprint and Mugs + Pockets bring a night of stellar hip-hop to Orlando's Iron Cow

By Bao Le-Huu

Blueprint returns to Orlando at full strength
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us