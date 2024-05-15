BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

The Hurricane Party music fest gusts into Sanford loudly for a 17th year

The stuffed lineup includes Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, The Sh-Booms, Someday Honey, Gargamel!, American Party Machine and so many more.

By on Wed, May 15, 2024 at 4:54 pm

Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears play the Hurricane Party - Photo courtesy Black Joe Lewis/Facebook
Photo courtesy Black Joe Lewis/Facebook
Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears play the Hurricane Party
Loud local tradition — and fate-tempter? — the Hurricane Party is back in Sanford for a 17th year this weekend.

The stuffed lineup includes Fortunate Youth, Authority Zero, Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, The Sh-Booms, Someday Honey, Gargamel!, American Party Machine, Universal Funk Orchestra, The Slackers, The Supervillains, The Pietasters, Mephiskapheles, Dial Drive, Ben Prestage, Jen in the Right Light, Flagman, Collision Riot, Control This and more.

The Hurricane Party goes down in and around West End Trading Co. in Sanford on Saturday, May 18, starting at noon. Tickets are $40 from Ticketweb.

The 17th Annual Hurricane Party

Sat., May 18, 12 p.m.

West End Trading Co. 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford North

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$40-$50
Matthew Moyer

May 15, 2024

