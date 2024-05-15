The Hurricane Party music fest gusts into Sanford loudly for a 17th year

The stuffed lineup includes Fortunate Youth, Authority Zero, Black Joe Lewis and the Honey Bears, The Sh-Booms, Someday Honey, Gargamel!, American Party Machine, Universal Funk Orchestra, The Slackers, The Supervillains, The Pietasters, Mephiskapheles, Dial Drive, Ben Prestage, Jen in the Right Light, Flagman, Collision Riot, Control This and more.
The Hurricane Party goes down in and around West End Trading Co. in Sanford on Saturday, May 18, starting at noon. Tickets are $40 from Ticketweb.
