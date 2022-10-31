ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 11:42 am

click to enlarge Orlando XFL team: Guardians join spring league in second relaunch

Orlando will have a football team next year (...kinda sorta). When the XFL reboots for a second time, the Orlando Guardians will be a part of the eight-team league.

The news of what we'll call the specter of Vince McMahon and He Hate Me in Orlando came on Halloween. The league revived itself like so many shambling dead and shared that spring football will return in 2023 in Orlando under the name Guardians.

The Guardians will be coached by Terrell Buckley. Buckley was a standout cornerback at Florida State who went on to play for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. Since leaving the league, Buckley has served as assistant coach for several D1 college programs, including Florida State and Louisville. His last position before joining the Guardians was as a cornerbacks coach for Ole Miss.


Buckley has rounded out his staff fellow Florida State cornerback Tony Carter as a defensive coordinator,  one-time Florida Gators quarterback Shane Matthews as a QB coach and ex-Miami Hurricane Lamar Thomas as receivers coach.

A draft for the upstart league will take place in November. The seven other teams that will be vying for players are the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks
and Vegas Vipers.

The XFL has tried twice to bring an alternative football league to the masses. The first launch after being founded by WWE owner Vince McMahon in 2000 was massively promoted but failed to catch on. A second launch was the victim of bad timing when COVID-19 quickly forced the season to end, also bringing an end to the Tampa Bay Vipers. The league was subsequently purchased by a group that includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Play will kick off in Orlando on February 18. 

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Sports articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Arts + Culture Slideshows

Leslie Dughi dressed as a witch for Halloween in Tallahassee, Florida. (1972)

Historic photos show Halloween in Florida through the years
Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is an kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth

Creative City Project's latest Orlando installation 'Airplay' is a kaleidoscopic, inflatable labyrinth
Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest

Orlando rallied for abortion rights at downtown Bans Off My Body protest
Corn Maze Orlando 15239 Lake Pickett Road, 407-929-0970 The corn maze and pumpkin patch opens on October 8 with hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Prices for the maze and park range from $10 to $15 depending on age. Photo via Corn Maze Orlando

Orlando area corn mazes and pumpkin patches to explore this fall

Trending

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

Fiesta In The Park returns to Orlando this November

By Alex Galbraith

Fiesta In The Park returns to Orlando this November

Step aside 'Monster Mash,' Monster Jam is coming to Orlando on Saturday

By Nicolette Shurba

Grave Digger: the real reasonn for the season

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

By Steve Schneider

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

Also in Arts + Culture

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

By Steve Schneider

Audible comedy-horror series 'Catchers' is a creepy conclave of Orlando alumni

Fiesta In The Park returns to Orlando this November

By Alex Galbraith

Fiesta In The Park returns to Orlando this November

Step aside 'Monster Mash,' Monster Jam is coming to Orlando on Saturday

By Nicolette Shurba

Grave Digger: the real reasonn for the season

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Orlando Halloween events 2022: Spooky season stuff to do
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us