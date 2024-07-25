Orlando's Florida Theatrical Association pays tribute to famous Sunshine State African Americans in 'The Freedom Project'

The work of Zora Neale Hurston, James Weldon Johnson and more will be highlighted

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 1:35 pm

Arius West features in 'The Freedom Project' at the Abbey - Photo courtesy Florida Theatrical Association/Facebook
Photo courtesy Florida Theatrical Association/Facebook
Arius West features in 'The Freedom Project' at the Abbey
The adventurous and eclectic Florida Theatrical Association presents The Freedom Project: Influential African-American Floridians at the Abbey on Monday.

The production will feature Orlando theater luminaries performing interpretations of famous pieces from historic Floridian African-American artists such as Eatonville’s own Zora Neale Hurston, James Weldon Johnson, John Rosamund Johnson and Augusta Savage.

Poems, songs or essays from these artists will all be given new and vivid life. From our local theater community, the cast of the production includes Nakia Abram, Arius West, Raphael Campos, Isaiah Entzminger, Whitney Fain, Jordan Goddard, Adourin Jamelle Owens and Christopher Payen.

The assembled group of creatives will spotlight issues of freedom and oppression that are still all too relevant today.

7 p.m. Monday, July 29, The Abbey, free.

Event Details
"The Freedom Project"

"The Freedom Project"

Mon., July 29, 7-10 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$0
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

abbeyorlando.com


Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Sarah Lynott

July 24, 2024

