Orlando's Florida Theatrical Association pays tribute to famous Sunshine State African Americans in 'The Freedom Project'

The production will feature Orlando theater luminaries performing interpretations of famous pieces from historic Floridian African-American artists such as Eatonville’s own Zora Neale Hurston, James Weldon Johnson, John Rosamund Johnson and Augusta Savage.
Poems, songs or essays from these artists will all be given new and vivid life. From our local theater community, the cast of the production includes Nakia Abram, Arius West, Raphael Campos, Isaiah Entzminger, Whitney Fain, Jordan Goddard, Adourin Jamelle Owens and Christopher Payen.
The assembled group of creatives will spotlight issues of freedom and oppression that are still all too relevant today.
7 p.m. Monday, July 29, The Abbey, free.
