Bestselling author John Green joins Orlando next year for a live discussion at Dr. Phillips Center

Green will delve into his career, literary journey, creative process and inspirations

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 11:39 am

Photo via John Green/Facebook
New York Times bestselling author John Green joins Central Florida bookworms at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for a live moderated discussion early next year.

Hosted by the Orange County Library System, the discussion will see Green, who was raised right here in Orlando, delve into his career, literary journey, creative process and inspirations.

Green is known for his wildly successful young adult fiction novels The Fault in Our Stars, Looking for Alaska, Paper Towns, An Abundance of Katherines and more. His work has amassed more than 20 million copies in print and has been published in more than 55 languages — plus several film adaptations including The Fault in Our Stars, Turtles All The Way Down and Paper Towns.

Since garnering renown in the literary world, Green has begun creating educational content on social media related to his works and philosophy.

Green also hosts a channel on YouTube titled CrashCourse (started in 2012 and still going strong), which breaks down and answers common questions about significant historical events that shaped the world today.

The discussion will be the first in what will become the annual Lillian Louise Pharr Author Series, made possible by the Friends of the Orange County Library System and the late Orlando resident Roger Pharr.

Former Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs proclaimed July 24, 2015, as “John Green Day” in celebration of the film release of Paper Towns, set in Orlando.

Tickets to join the conversation with John Green go live Sept. 9 online.

July 24, 2024

