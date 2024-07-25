Universal Orlando celebrates fans with Passholder Appreciation Days starting in August

With all new merchandise, menu items, special discounts and more

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 11:43 am

click to enlarge Universal Orlando celebrates fans with Passholder Appreciation Days starting in August
Photo via Shutterstock
Universal Orlando is celebrating its biggest fans with exclusive appreciation days starting Aug. 15 and running through Sept. 30. Passholder Appreciation Days will extend Passholder Nights and offer deals and discounts, exclusive menu items and more.

Passholders can take advantage of special discounts on express passes, mobile food and drink orders, Volcano Bay tickets and more. Various new menu items will be offered around the park, including blackened salmon sliders, crispy bacon poutine, lemon kiss donuts and others.

Guests can also expect fan-favorite Passholder Nights to return for two nights on Aug. 16 and 17, with an after-hours exclusive experience where they can ride attractions and meet favorite characters into the late hours of the night.

Complimentary Passholder button are available while supplies last at the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Lounge and the Five and Dime, both located inside the park. Passholders also have the opportunity to save up to 45% off on select Universal Orlando Resorts.

Exclusive menu items across the resort include:

Margaritaville
BBQ brisket tacos

Confisco Grille
Blackened salmon sliders

Vivo Italian Kitchen
Cacio E Pepe

Mel’s Drive-In
Crispy bacon poutine

Voodoo Doughnut
Lemon kiss doughnut

Rising Star
Peach for the stars

Cowfish
Sushi burrito

July 24, 2024

