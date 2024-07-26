Exotic animal expo Repticon heads to Orlando this weekend

Attendees can learn about all the critters not typically found in a pet store

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 12:17 am

Exotic animal expo Repticon heads to Orlando this weekend
Photo via Repticon/Facebook
The reptile-centric expo Repticon is coming to Orlando this weekend, bringing educational experiences, supplies and lots of wild encounters.

This event will be held at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and invites attendees to learn about all the critters not typically found in a pet store.

The family-friendly event also allows guests to look for a new family pet, with options ranging from reptiles, amphibians and arachnids to invertebrates and more. Merchandise, cages and supplies like live and frozen feeders will also be up for sale.

Breeders, vendors and reptile experts will be on site and happy to offer educational information about caring for new pets.

Repticon happens at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $6 to $15. Children 4 years old or younger get free admission.

Sarah Lynott

July 24, 2024

