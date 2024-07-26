SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream returns with new frights and a sinister sale

Spooky season continues its theme park takeover

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 4:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Howl-O-Screa returns to SeaWrold with new frights - Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
Photo via SeaWorld Orlando
Howl-O-Screa returns to SeaWrold with new frights
That time of year is creeping up and SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream is teasing new houses, scare zones and more to debut later this year.

And in preparation of the event, SeaWorld is offering a 'sinister sale': guests can save up to 70 percent on Howl-O-Scream tickets through July 28.

Howl at the moon as it illuminates this frightful event with four new houses: “Ultimate Gamble”, “Water’s Edge Wellness Center,” “Atlantis Journey Below” and “Farm 51,” where extraterrestrial visitors haunt a farm as you stumble across a dark cornfield abyss to escape.

Howl-O-Scream is set to introduce three new scare zones, including “Paradise Palms,” “Cannibal Horror” and “Seeds of The Coven,” where nature is against humanity, and guests must try to walk through this arboreal nightmare before becoming the next harvest. Returning scare zone favorites like “Blood Light District,” “Toxic Turmoil,” "Terrors of the Deep” and more can also be expected in the lineup.

Themed bars Tormented, Longshoremen’s Tavern and more will offer drinks for guests enduring this ghoulish nightmare.

Howl-O-Scream is also bringing back the spooky live shows “Monster Stomp” and “Siren’s Last Call."

 Howl-O-Scream begins Sept. 6 and runs through Nov. 2. Tickets can be purchased online now.
Location Details

SeaWorld

7007 SeaWorld Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-363-2613

seaworld.com/orlando



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Central Florida back-to-school supply giveaways and events happening soon

By Houda Eletr

Central Florida back-to-school supply giveaways and events happening soon

Orlando's Florida Theatrical Association pays tribute to famous Sunshine State African Americans in 'The Freedom Project'

By Sarah Lynott

Arius West features in 'The Freedom Project' at the Abbey

TikTok personality Nurse John brings his ‘Short-Staffed Tour’ to Orlando this fall

By Houda Eletr

Paging Nurse John, you're due to begin your shift in Orlando

Bestselling author John Green joins Orlando next year for a live discussion at Dr. Phillips Center

By Houda Eletr

Bestselling author John Green joins Orlando next year for a live discussion at Dr. Phillips Center

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us