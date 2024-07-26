SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream returns with new frights and a sinister sale

And in preparation of the event, SeaWorld is offering a 'sinister sale': guests can save up to 70 percent on Howl-O-Scream tickets through July 28.
Howl at the moon as it illuminates this frightful event with four new houses: “Ultimate Gamble”, “Water’s Edge Wellness Center,” “Atlantis Journey Below” and “Farm 51,” where extraterrestrial visitors haunt a farm as you stumble across a dark cornfield abyss to escape.
Howl-O-Scream is set to introduce three new scare zones, including “Paradise Palms,” “Cannibal Horror” and “Seeds of The Coven,” where nature is against humanity, and guests must try to walk through this arboreal nightmare before becoming the next harvest. Returning scare zone favorites like “Blood Light District,” “Toxic Turmoil,” "Terrors of the Deep” and more can also be expected in the lineup.
Themed bars Tormented, Longshoremen’s Tavern and more will offer drinks for guests enduring this ghoulish nightmare.
Howl-O-Scream is also bringing back the spooky live shows “Monster Stomp” and “Siren’s Last Call."
Howl-O-Scream begins Sept. 6 and runs through Nov. 2. Tickets can be purchased online now.
