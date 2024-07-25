Thornton Park staple Graffiti Junktion to close this week

The beloved burger spot 'goes out with a bang' this weekend

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 2:56 pm

click to enlarge Thornton Park staple Graffiti Junktion to close this week
Image via Google Maps
Change has hit Thornton Park yet again, this time with the closure of a well-loved burger joint and hangout spot.

Graffiti Junktion, located at 700 E. Washington St. in Thornton Park, announced early this week the restaurant's last day will be Sunday, July 28.

"As they say 'at some point all good things come to an end,'" the restaurant's announcement on Instagram reads.

Graffiti Junktion has maintained its beloved burger joint status in the neighborhood for more than 15 years, previously stationed up the street where Cavo's is now located.

"On behalf of the staff we thank everyone for over a decade of support and overwhelming love! Wed love to see you all one last time this week as a new chapter begins for us and the block. Let’s make sure we go out with a bang!" the post reads.

Graffiti Junktion's College Park location closed in March 2023 (that spot is now inhabited by Mid Drive Dive). Now, just two locations remain, one in Orlando's Curry Ford West area and one in Jacksonville. 
Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
July 24, 2024

