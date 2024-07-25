All-female Universal Monsters house coming to Halloween Horror Nights

Get ready to face Dracula’s daughter, the She-Wolf, the Bride of Frankenstein and Mummy Princess Anck-Su-Namnu

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 3:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge All-female Universal Monsters house coming to Halloween Horror Nights
Image via Universal Orlando
This year’s Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be all for the girls.

Universal Orlando recently revealed the 10th and final house theme — Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, which features an all-female monster cast.

In the all-new, original storyline, guests will join Saskia Van Helsing, daughter of famed hunter Abraham Van Helsing, as she faces off against Dracula’s daughter, Countess Marya, who wants revenge for her father’s killing. The character inspired by 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter then teams up with the She-Wolf (1946’s She-Wolf of London) and Princess Anck-Su-Namnu (1932’s The Mummy) to destroy the Van Helsing bloodline.

Surprise, surprise, Saskia has an unlikely alliance as well — with the Bride of Frankenstein. Guests become the innocent, terrified bystanders in this epic, deadly battle between hunters and monsters.

Universal also announced this house will get an original score composed by Emmy-nominated composer Sara Barone (Planet Earth III, Silver and the Book of Dreams).

Besides Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, this year’s HHN also has two scare zones filled with demon queens and monstrous females. The Duality of Fear zone contains the physical manifestations of visceral horror and unearthly terror — SINIST3R and SURR3AL. These two creepy ladies welcome you at the front gates, where you to choose a path of fear to follow.

The Demon Queens scare zone is the realm of four ruthless queens and their fanatical followers who are all loyal to SURR3AL. With one more scare zone theme to announce, it will likely feature followers of SINIST3R.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights opens on Aug. 30 and runs select nights through Nov. 3. All tickets and packages are available to purchase, including the Premium Scream Night on Aug. 29.

The other houses this year include Insidious: The Further, A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and six original stories.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Central Florida back-to-school supply giveaways and events happening soon

By Houda Eletr

Central Florida back-to-school supply giveaways and events happening soon

Orlando's Florida Theatrical Association pays tribute to famous Sunshine State African Americans in 'The Freedom Project'

By Sarah Lynott

Arius West features in 'The Freedom Project' at the Abbey

TikTok personality Nurse John brings his ‘Short-Staffed Tour’ to Orlando this fall

By Houda Eletr

Paging Nurse John, you're due to begin your shift in Orlando

Bestselling author John Green joins Orlando next year for a live discussion at Dr. Phillips Center

By Houda Eletr

Bestselling author John Green joins Orlando next year for a live discussion at Dr. Phillips Center

Hillary Brook and Theatre South Playhouse 'Ride the Cyclone' in their 15th anniversary season

By Seth Kubersky

A fortune-telling Karnak machine offers a second chance at life to one of eight teenagers who were tragically terminated aboard a derailed thrill ride in 'Ride the Cyclone'

The Ren’s latest immersive entertainment is throwback cabaret ’24

By Seth Kubersky

Abby Cash and Gizelle Pagan in '24

Yanira Collado's Orlando Museum of Art installation speaks the visual language of the Afro-Caribbean diaspora

By Richard Reep

‘Areito #5,’ by Yanira Collado (installation view)

Three cool new Orlando attractions employ water or ice to entice guests into braving the heat

By Seth Kubersky

'CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular' at Universal Studios Florida
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us