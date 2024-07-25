All-female Universal Monsters house coming to Halloween Horror Nights

click to enlarge
Image via Universal Orlando
This year’s Halloween Horror Nights is shaping up to be all for the girls.
Universal Orlando recently revealed the 10th and final house theme — Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, which features an all-female monster cast.
In the all-new, original storyline, guests will join Saskia Van Helsing, daughter of famed hunter Abraham Van Helsing, as she faces off against Dracula’s daughter, Countess Marya, who wants revenge for her father’s killing. The character inspired by 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter
then teams up with the She-Wolf (1946’s She-Wolf of London
) and Princess Anck-Su-Namnu (1932’s The Mummy
) to destroy the Van Helsing bloodline.
Surprise, surprise, Saskia has an unlikely alliance as well — with the Bride of Frankenstein. Guests become the innocent, terrified bystanders in this epic, deadly battle between hunters and monsters.
Universal also announced this house will get an original score composed by Emmy-nominated composer Sara Barone (Planet Earth III
, Silver and the Book of Dreams
).
Besides Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, this year’s HHN also has two scare zones filled with demon queens and monstrous females. The Duality of Fear zone contains the physical manifestations of visceral horror and unearthly terror — SINIST3R and SURR3AL. These two creepy ladies welcome you at the front gates, where you to choose a path of fear to follow.
The Demon Queens scare zone is the realm of four ruthless queens and their fanatical followers who are all loyal to SURR3AL. With one more scare zone theme to announce, it will likely feature followers of SINIST3R.
Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights
opens on Aug. 30 and runs select nights through Nov. 3. All tickets and packages
are available to purchase, including the Premium Scream Night
on Aug. 29.
The other houses this year include Insidious: The Further
, A Quiet Place
, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
and six original stories
.
