Central Florida back-to-school supply giveaways and events happening soon

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, which means its time to start getting the tiny scholars prepared. Across Orlando and Central Florida, several organizations are hosting school supply giveaways and events, offering up free supplies and services (like haircuts, eye screenings and more) over the next week.Elementary and middle school students will each be given one free backpack filled with supplies, while supplies last. Students must be present.Jump in on the fun with the inaugural Packing Districts back-to-school jam, where students will be given free backpacks filled with supplies and a lineup of summer activities, food trucks, prizes and giveaways.There will be free school supplies, back-to-school haircuts, brand new backpacks and more.With a day of fun planned, students can also pick up free backpacks filled with supplies that last, electronic device raffles, campus tours and more.Expect carnival games, airbrush tattoo artists, crafts and more as well as character meets and ice cream to soothe your end-of-summer blues.Christ is the Victory Church is offering students free school supplies, food and drinks, gospel music, live entertainment and more.Hosted by the City of Winter Garden, attendees are offered free backpacks and school supplies, free food, an interactive DJ and more.Students can grab a free backpack filled with school supplies and participate in activities OSCO has planned for the day.Three supply-filled backpacks will be allotted per household. Be sure to stick around for the summer activities planned.Join the fun with bounce houses, food, school supplies, backpacks and more while supplies last.Expect an interactive kids zone and check to-do's off your list for the new school year with free school physicals, haircuts, professional photos and more.Join the fun with free food, bounce houses, a DJ and free school supplies to stock up before the new year.Grab free school supplies, backpacks and get a fresh haircut at this back-to-school event.Grab a new backpack and fill it up with back-to-school essentials like socks, toiletries, underwear and more, plus services like free eye screenings and a free lunch.