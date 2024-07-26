Central Florida back-to-school supply giveaways and events happening soon

Avalon Park Back 2 School Bash
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27
Where:13798 Cygnus Drive, Orlando
Elementary and middle school students will each be given one free backpack filled with supplies, while supplies last. Students must be present.
Packing District YMCA’s Back to School jam
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27
Where: 2178 Packing District Way, Orlando
Jump in on the fun with the inaugural Packing Districts back-to-school jam, where students will be given free backpacks filled with supplies and a lineup of summer activities, food trucks, prizes and giveaways.
South Orlando YMCA Back to School Bash
When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27
Where: South Orlando YMCA, 814 W. Oak Ridge Road, Orlando
There will be free school supplies, back-to-school haircuts, brand new backpacks and more.
Florida Technical College Back to School Giveaway
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27
Where: 12900 Challenger Parkway, Orlando
With a day of fun planned, students can also pick up free backpacks filled with supplies that last, electronic device raffles, campus tours and more.
Winter Park Library Back to School Bash
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 28
Where: 1052 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park
Expect carnival games, airbrush tattoo artists, crafts and more as well as character meets and ice cream to soothe your end-of-summer blues.
Christ is the Victory Church Back to School Event
When: 11 a.m.,Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: 1320 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando
Christ is the Victory Church is offering students free school supplies, food and drinks, gospel music, live entertainment and more.
Winter Garden Back to School Bash 2024
When: 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 3
Where: 362 11th St., Winter Garden
Hosted by the City of Winter Garden, attendees are offered free backpacks and school supplies, free food, an interactive DJ and more.
Orange County Sheriff's Office Back to School Bash
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: 2500 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
Students can grab a free backpack filled with school supplies and participate in activities OSCO has planned for the day.
Winter Park Back to School and Wellness Event
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: 434 Orlando Ave., Winter Park
Three supply-filled backpacks will be allotted per household. Be sure to stick around for the summer activities planned.
The Action Church Back To School Bash
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: 1485 Grand Road, Winter Park
Join the fun with bounce houses, food, school supplies, backpacks and more while supplies last.
Casselberry Faith Assembly Back to School Bash
When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: 2641 Red Bug Lake Road, Casselberry
Expect an interactive kids zone and check to-do's off your list for the new school year with free school physicals, haircuts, professional photos and more.
Orlando Back to School Bash
When: Noon Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: 6201 Nandina Drive, Orlando
Join the fun with free food, bounce houses, a DJ and free school supplies to stock up before the new year.
LIV Realty Back to School Bash
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: 10783 Narcoossee Road, Orlando
Grab free school supplies, backpacks and get a fresh haircut at this back-to-school event.
Kids of Hope Back to School Bash
When: Saturday, Aug. 3
Where: 263 King St., Oviedo
Grab a new backpack and fill it up with back-to-school essentials like socks, toiletries, underwear and more, plus services like free eye screenings and a free lunch.
