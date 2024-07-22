Hollerbach’s German Restaurant joins Central Florida Dementia-Friendly Dining

click to enlarge
Sanford’s favorite German eatery is joining the growing list of dementia-friendly eateries in Central Florida. Hollerbach’s German Restaurant is the newest partner of Central Florida Dementia-Friendly Dining, and is set to offer dining for dementia patients and caregivers every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Dementia-Friendly Dining (DFD) is an organization that started after co-founder Dennis Dulniak’s wife, Nancy, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2015. He formed DFD as a means to spread positivity and awareness within the local dementia community after being his wife’s designated caregiver until she passed in 2021.
Dementia-Friendly Dining focuses on creating a comfortable environment for people with dementia to enjoy a meal without distraction or unease.
The first restaurant to join the list of Dementia-Friendly Dining was The Meatball Stoppe (now closed), which offered seating in their back room every Tuesday.
Central Florida Dementia-Friendly Dining currently works with five local eateries, but the list is growing.
Hollerbach’s German Restaurant
201-205 E. First St., Sanford
3 to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday
Pepe’s Cantina Oviedo
3100 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo
2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday
Seminole BBQ
640 S. County Road 419, Chuluota
2 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday
Perkins Winter Springs
701 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs
2 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays
The Town House Restaurant
139 N. Central Ave., Oviedo
2 to 5 p.m., Wednesdays
