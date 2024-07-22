Hollerbach’s German Restaurant joins Central Florida Dementia-Friendly Dining

It'll be the fifth area restaurant to offer dementia-friendly dining

By on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 at 2:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hollerbach’s German Restaurant joins Central Florida Dementia-Friendly Dining
Photo via Hollerbach's German Restaurant/Facebook
Sanford’s favorite German eatery is joining the growing list of dementia-friendly eateries in Central Florida. Hollerbach’s German Restaurant is the newest partner of Central Florida Dementia-Friendly Dining, and is set to offer dining for dementia patients and caregivers every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Dementia-Friendly Dining (DFD) is an organization that started after co-founder Dennis Dulniak’s wife, Nancy, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2015. He formed DFD as a means to spread positivity and awareness within the local dementia community after being his wife’s designated caregiver until she passed in 2021.

Dementia-Friendly Dining focuses on creating a comfortable environment for people with dementia to enjoy a meal without distraction or unease.

The first restaurant to join the list of Dementia-Friendly Dining was The Meatball Stoppe (now closed), which offered seating in their back room every Tuesday.

Central Florida Dementia-Friendly Dining currently works with five local eateries, but the list is growing.

Hollerbach’s German Restaurant
201-205 E. First St., Sanford
3 to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday

Pepe’s Cantina Oviedo
3100 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo
2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday

Seminole BBQ
640 S. County Road 419, Chuluota
2 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday

Perkins Winter Springs
701 E. State Road 434, Winter Springs
2 to 5 p.m., Tuesdays

The Town House Restaurant
139 N. Central Ave., Oviedo
2 to 5 p.m., Wednesdays

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New food hall will open downtown across from the Orlando Public Library; Haan Coffee now open inside Garden Tiger; and lots more food news

By Faiyaz Kara

A Sampaguita sundae

Cantonese BBQ Kai Kai opens next week inside Mills Market

By Faiyaz Kara

Kai Kai rendering

The Imperial Kitchen and Wine Bar announces new Winter Park location

By Zoey Thomas

The Imperial Kitchen and Wine Bar announces new Winter Park location

Orlando's Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery to close after this month

By Sarah Lynott

Orlando's Bloodhound Brew Pub and Eatery to close after this month

Orlando brewery Ten10 celebrates nine years with a Christmas in July get-down this weekend

By Sarah Lynott

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves return Ten10 for the brewery's anniversary

Inchin Bamboo Garden's Indo-Chinese cuisine has a ways to go

By Faiyaz Kara

Inchin Bamboo Garden's Indo-Chinese cuisine has a ways to go

Zymarium Meadery in Mills 50 adds new event space and showcases immersive light installation

By Matthew Moyer

Zymarium Meadery opens new event room with a difference

Bar Kada in Winter Park gets serious about rice wine, but its dishes are equally consequential

By Faiyaz Kara

Bar Kada in Winter Park gets serious about rice wine, but its dishes are equally consequential
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us