TikTok personality Nurse John brings his ‘Short-Staffed Tour’ to Orlando this fall

The "Short-Staffed Tour,” will see Cruz use the best coping mechanism available for someone working a job in healthcare: comedy.
Widely known as Nurse John, Cruz is a licensed nurse and uses his platform to make playful videos touching on the challenges he faces as a nurse. Often using a dramatic eye-bag filter on TikTok (and usually holding an energy drink), Cruz quickly grew a sizeable online fanbase.
Along with relatable videos, Cruz hosts a podcast that has amassed more than 3 million downloads called "I Beg Your Pardon." Using this podcast as a form of therapy, he pokes fun at and complains about the ever-growing list of struggles that comes with working in the healthcare field.
With his first-ever tour, Cruz brings the daily aggravations of being a nurse to the stage. The show will include new material written exclusively for the tour, and those with VIP tickets will get the chance to meet Cruz and spill the workplace tea backstage — just make sure you don't violate HIPPA.
Join Nurse John in using laughter as a coping mechanism on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center’s Steinmetz Hall. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased through the venue's website.
@nurse.johnn LIKE CAN I TAKE A SIP OF MY DAMN COFFEE FIRST??!!??!! #nurse #nurses #nurselife #nursehumor #nurseproblem #nursing #nursingschool #nursingstudent #nursejohnn ♬ original sound - nurse.johnn
