Orlando concert calendar, March 13-19: Sickick, Dionne Warwick, Smoking Popes, Tim McGraw, MxPx

Wednesday, March 13:

Dionne Warwick 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40; 407-358-6603.

Godsmack 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$410.50; 844-513-2014.

Municipal Waste, Ghoul, Necrot, Dead Heat 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

A New Violet, Arythmia, The Year's After, These Times, Henry Cron, Mafuba, Sunkin 6 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.

Paperback Romance, The Milk Bandits, Valley in the Sky 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Set It Off, Crown the Empire, Caskets, DeathbyRomy 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Tanner Johnson Quartet 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Wheatus 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Thursday, March 14:

Brit Rock Night: The Hooligans 6 pm; Ole Red, 8417 International Drive; $15; 321-430-1200.

Christian McBride 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $65.

Colin Hay 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$149; 407-228-1220.

Hivemind 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $39.99-$99.99; 407-704-6261.

Hombres G 7 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $31.50-$246; 407-823-6006.

Protocol, Fashion Change, Banquet, Watts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15.

The Temptations, The Four Tops 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014.

UCF Night: Amapola (Final Show), Little Lazy, Carrabelle, Lily of the Valley, Olive Green 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Friday, March 15:

Butterbrain, Fuàkata, Control This, Inity (Rebel Music) 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Christian McBride 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $65.

Ella Langley 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

Emo Night Brooklyn 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261.

Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Games We Play 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Feels So Close Party 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$70; 407-934-2583.

Joe Bonamassa 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $69-$259; 844-513-2014.

Kyle and the 8 Min Miles, Hoster, Really Fast Horses, John David Williams 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $8; 407-322-7475.

Marie Carroll, Gían Pérez, Jonas Van den Bossche 6:30 pm; The Dining Room, 2902 Ambergate Road, Winter Park; donations encouraged.

Megalodon, Laxx 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; free; 817-583-1136.

Noah Gundersen 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$105; 407-246-1419.

Sub-Radio, Moontower 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$115; 407-673-2712.

Voices of Light: The Passion of Joan of Arc 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Worm World, Sauss, Risk 8 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10; 386-956-6841.

Saturday, March 16:

Bughead, The Ludes, Telephone 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Christian McBride 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $65.

Humanfluidrot, Planet Shithead, Bacon Grease, Gaterror, Ironing, Nihl 9 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-237-9180.

MxPx, The Ataris 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.75-$35.25; 407-934-2583.

Nirvanna Tribute to Nirvana, The Linkin Park Tribute Band 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $17; 407-704-6261.

Orlando Girls Rock Camp: Open Mic 2 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Pop Punk Nite.com Punk Emo Night Pre-St. Paddy's Day Party 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-322-7475.

Rimma, Sibelius and the Organ Symphony 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

Roger Docking: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Corey Kent 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.

Sickick 10 pm; Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $40-$300; 407-673-4422.

Tim McGraw, Carly Pierce 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$185; 800-745-3000.

Voices of Light: The Passion of Joan of Arc 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Sunday, March 17:

Guster 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.

Myriam Hernandez 8 pm; Silver Spurs Arena, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $63; 321-697-3333.

Pegasus String Quartet 2 pm; Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park; $45; 407-647-6294.

Rimma, Sibelius and the Organ Symphony 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

St. Paddy's Bash: Royal Hearts, What We Seek, Polarity, Cleansing Of The Temple, A Wolf Amongst Sheep, Crimson Dayz 6 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$10; 407-237-9180.

St. Patrick and The PO'd Leprechauns 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$20.

tenThing Brass Ensemble 3 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Universal Mardi Gras: Zedd 8:30 pm; Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000.

Monday, March 18:

Dublin City Ramblers 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111.

Wild Horses, FAAE 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.

Tuesday, March 19:

I Don't Know How but They Found Me, Benches 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$35; 407-228-1220.

Kelsy Karter and The Heroines 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$85; 407-246-1419.

Patrick Hagerman, John Lee Wyatt 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Saxsquatch, DJ EM of Future Joy, Knob Ross 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

The Smoking Popes, Rodeo Boys, Maura Weaver, Petty Thefts 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.