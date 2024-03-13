Orlando concert calendar, March 13-19: Sickick, Dionne Warwick, Smoking Popes, Tim McGraw, MxPx

56 concerts in 29 venues this week — get going

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 1:00 am

Sickick DJ set at Mangos Tropical Cafe Saturday, March 16
Sickick DJ set at Mangos Tropical Cafe Saturday, March 16

Wednesday, March 13:

Dionne Warwick 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $40; 407-358-6603.

Godsmack 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$410.50; 844-513-2014.

Municipal Waste, Ghoul, Necrot, Dead Heat 6 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $25; 407-704-6261.

A New Violet, Arythmia, The Year's After, These Times, Henry Cron, Mafuba, Sunkin 6 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10.

Paperback Romance, The Milk Bandits, Valley in the Sky 7 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Set It Off, Crown the Empire, Caskets, DeathbyRomy 5:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $29.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

Tanner Johnson Quartet 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

Wheatus 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $20.

Thursday, March 14:

Brit Rock Night: The Hooligans 6 pm; Ole Red, 8417 International Drive; $15; 321-430-1200.

Christian McBride 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $65.

Colin Hay 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $39-$149; 407-228-1220.

Hivemind 8 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $39.99-$99.99; 407-704-6261.

Hombres G 7 pm; Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd.; $31.50-$246; 407-823-6006.

Protocol, Fashion Change, Banquet, Watts 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$15.

The Temptations, The Four Tops 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $39.50-$99.50; 844-513-2014.

UCF Night: Amapola (Final Show), Little Lazy, Carrabelle, Lily of the Valley, Olive Green 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

Friday, March 15:

Butterbrain, Fuàkata, Control This, Inity (Rebel Music) 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$15.

Christian McBride 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $65.

Ella Langley 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

Emo Night Brooklyn 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15; 407-704-6261.

Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Games We Play 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Feels So Close Party 9 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $15-$70; 407-934-2583.

Joe Bonamassa 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $69-$259; 844-513-2014.

Kyle and the 8 Min Miles, Hoster, Really Fast Horses, John David Williams 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $8; 407-322-7475.

Marie Carroll, Gían Pérez, Jonas Van den Bossche 6:30 pm; The Dining Room, 2902 Ambergate Road, Winter Park; donations encouraged.

Megalodon, Laxx 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; free; 817-583-1136.

Noah Gundersen 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$105; 407-246-1419.

Sub-Radio, Moontower 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15-$115; 407-673-2712.

Voices of Light: The Passion of Joan of Arc 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Worm World, Sauss, Risk 8 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10; 386-956-6841.

Saturday, March 16:

Bughead, The Ludes, Telephone 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Christian McBride 7 & 9:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $65.

Humanfluidrot, Planet Shithead, Bacon Grease, Gaterror, Ironing, Nihl 9 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $10; 407-237-9180.

MxPx, The Ataris 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.75-$35.25; 407-934-2583.

Nirvanna Tribute to Nirvana, The Linkin Park Tribute Band 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $17; 407-704-6261.

Orlando Girls Rock Camp: Open Mic 2 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Pop Punk Nite.com Punk Emo Night Pre-St. Paddy's Day Party 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-322-7475.

Rimma, Sibelius and the Organ Symphony 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

Roger Docking: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Seven Seas Food Festival: Corey Kent 7 pm; Bayside Stadium, 5677 SeaWorld Drive; $99-$209; 407-545-5550.

Sickick 10 pm; Mango's Tropical Cafe Orlando, 8126 International Drive; $40-$300; 407-673-4422.

Tim McGraw, Carly Pierce 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $35.50-$185; 800-745-3000.

Voices of Light: The Passion of Joan of Arc 7:30 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Sunday, March 17:

Guster 7 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; 407-228-1220.

Myriam Hernandez 8 pm; Silver Spurs Arena, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $63; 321-697-3333.

Pegasus String Quartet 2 pm; Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave., Winter Park; $45; 407-647-6294.

Rimma, Sibelius and the Organ Symphony 3:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$130; 407-358-6603.

St. Paddy's Bash: Royal Hearts, What We Seek, Polarity, Cleansing Of The Temple, A Wolf Amongst Sheep, Crimson Dayz 6 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$10; 407-237-9180.

St. Patrick and The PO'd Leprechauns 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $13-$20.

tenThing Brass Ensemble 3 pm; Rollins College, Knowles Memorial Chapel, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-646-2182.

Universal Mardi Gras: Zedd 8:30 pm; Universal Studios Florida, 6000 Universal Blvd.; $119-$222; 407-363-8000.

Fiddler's Green Irish Pub544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter ParkThis 25-year-old pub lives in the heart of Winter Park, and invites guests in for live music Wednesdays through Sundays, beers on tap and hearty pub eats. For its St. Patrick's Day celebration Fiddler's Green will have live entertainment all day, including music and Irish dancers.
Harp & Celt Irish Pub and Restaurant25 S. Magnolia Ave., OrlandoThis decade-old Irish spot is a mainstay in downtown Orlando, offering authentic dishes and plenty of pints. Soccer and rugby matches and high energy are not hard to come by in this true Irish pub. For St. Patrick's Day this year, Harp and Celt will be hosting a weekend-long celebration: corned beef and cabbage on offer Friday through Monday, live music in the alley, Irish dancers, giveaways and prizes are all in store. The pub will show Ireland v. Scotland in the Six Nations rugby championship Saturday and Liverpool v. Manchester United match Sunday. Irish Shannon's Pub41 W. Church St., OrlandoIrish Shannon's Pub is a classic Irish sports pub, offering $3 drafts Monday through Sunday and $1 drinks on Wednesdays. Keep an eye out for the pub's weekly Friday night live music and pre-show BOGO deals ahead of Kia Center concerts. An Tobar Irish Pub600 N. Lake Destiny Drive, MaitlandLocated in the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel, An Tobar offers plenty of drinks served at a traditional wooden bar that was made in Ireland and shipped over to America. Authentic vibes and flowing drinks can be expected. For St. Patrick's Day, guests can dive into some authentic corned beef and cabbage, drink specials, brunch specials, live music and green mimosas. Raglan Road Irish Pub1640 Buena Vista Drive, OrlandoThis award-winning Irish pub at Orlando's Disney Springs has long been a go-to for those looking to tap into some good old Irish fun. Raglan Road offers lots of live music and dance, fish and chips, gourmet "Irish burgers," and perfect pours of Guinness. Friday-Sunday, March 14 through 17, the restaurant and bar will host a St. Patrick's Day festival complete with lots of live music and Irish dance Irish 3165 W. Mitchell Hammock Road, OviedoIrish 31 is a high-energy Oviedo neighborhood pub offering daily drink specials, live music and special events. St. Patrick's Day weekend this year will see the bar host its annual St. Practice Day runs at all five Florida locations. Prizes will be given out for most green outfit, best lucky charm and hottest leprechaun.
Monday, March 18:

Dublin City Ramblers 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111.

Wild Horses, FAAE 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $10-$12.

Tuesday, March 19:

I Don't Know How but They Found Me, Benches 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$35; 407-228-1220.

Kelsy Karter and The Heroines 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15-$85; 407-246-1419.

Patrick Hagerman, John Lee Wyatt 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Saxsquatch, DJ EM of Future Joy, Knob Ross 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15.

The Smoking Popes, Rodeo Boys, Maura Weaver, Petty Thefts 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.



Kristin Howard

March 13, 2024

