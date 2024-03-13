Jazz superstar Christian McBride lands in Orlando for a three-night run at Judson's Live

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Christian McBride plays Orlando for three nights this week

Location Details Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

The brilliantbusy Christian McBride comes our way with a few sets at Judson’s Live this week.Apart from his duties as one of the most prominent jazz bassists working today, McBride seemingly does it all (with the Grammys to show for it): broadcasting his long-running series "Jazz Night in America," curating festivals, working as an educator, and playing with a whirlwind mix of who’s who and who’s new. The maestro and his band arrive for a three-day residency from Thursday-Saturday, March 14-16.These performances catch him at the crossroads of recent output and a new release, the beautifully intenseand the soulful new-grass counterpoint ofwith fellow bassist Edgar Meyer.Which leaves the question, “What are we going to hear when he’s here?” A phone call later …The record with Edgar, it’s funny, the president of Mack Avenue Records [where we released] it, called me to tell me it has received the most amount of pre-orders since youralbum. He’s excited and so am I. I think so many people are so curious about an album with two bass players who don’t play the same kind of music. Like, "What’s going on?!?” Sounds like people are really excited about this.He's another person who has a lot of different projects going on. He’s got his thing with Bela Fleck, and his thing with Zakir Hussein, or he’s debuting some orchestral work somewhere. We both knock around playing a lot of stuff.That is not inaccurate. () Thank you.No. When I come to Orlando I’m bringing my current band: Nicole Glover, Ely Perlman, Mike King and Savannah Harris. Not a totally new band but we still have that “new car smell” and my first all-millennial band. Neither material from my latest releases.What we will be playing will be a whole different thing. I’m going to be releasing a 7" of this band soon, on my label Brother Mister. So what’s the music like … that’s such a broad question because people hear music so differently. If I give references it can tie the listeners with what to expect.