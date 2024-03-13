Orlando bands Bughead and Telephone reunite for one loud night at Will's Pub

Bughead are one of the most emblematic bands of the scruffy Orlando underground of the 1990s, who thankfully do reunion shows every so often.
This event, though, is especially historic because it’ll also feature a reunited Telephone. A power trio that specialized in melodic rock with stunning guitar fireworks, Telephone were one of the most underrated Orlando bands of the early 2000s. This will be their first show back and they’re performing a full 10-song set.
The addition of The Ludes to the lineup ensures the night is a proper guitar clinic.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Will’s Pub.
