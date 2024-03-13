Orlando bands Bughead and Telephone reunite for one loud night at Will's Pub

Along with The Ludes, it'll be a proper guitar clinic

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 11:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
Bughead reunite along with Telephone at Will's Pub - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Bughead reunite along with Telephone at Will's Pub
This bill is Orlando rock history brought to heady life on stage.

Bughead are one of the most emblematic bands of the scruffy Orlando underground of the 1990s, who thankfully do reunion shows every so often.

This event, though, is especially historic because it’ll also feature a reunited Telephone. A power trio that specialized in melodic rock with stunning guitar fireworks, Telephone were one of the most underrated Orlando bands of the early 2000s. This will be their first show back and they’re performing a full 10-song set.

The addition of The Ludes to the lineup ensures the night is a proper guitar clinic.

8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Will’s Pub.
Event Details
Bughead, The Ludes, Telephone

Bughead, The Ludes, Telephone

Sat., March 16, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$15-$20
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org

Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are coming to Orlando — together! — in September

By Matthew Moyer

Weezer, Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. are coming to the Kia Center

Indie-folk musician Noah Gundersen brings quiet majesty to the Social on Friday

By Bao Le-Huu

Noah Gundersen returns to Orlando this week

Orlando politi-punks M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

By Bao Le-Huu

M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

Jimmy Eat World reflect on the past and 'Futures' ahead of arena tour with Fall Out Boy

By Alan Sculley

‘Middle’ management: Their 2001 hit single gave Jimmy Eat World a big boost

Jazz superstar Christian McBride lands in Orlando for a three-night run at Judson's Live

By Kyle Eagle

Christian McBride plays Orlando for three nights this week

Orlando politi-punks M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

By Bao Le-Huu

M.A.C.E. release new mini-album 'In Your Face'

Jimmy Eat World reflect on the past and 'Futures' ahead of arena tour with Fall Out Boy

By Alan Sculley

‘Middle’ management: Their 2001 hit single gave Jimmy Eat World a big boost

The Eagles said one last 'Long Goodbye' to Orlando at the Kia Center on Monday

By J.D. Casto

The Eagles said one last goodbye to Orlando on Monday
More

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us