Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Nov. 30-Dec. 5

From classical for the Swifties to local noise, plus DVSN, Justin Quiles, the Watson Twins and more

By and on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 1:24 pm

click to enlarge Sway to classical renditions of Taylor Swift's music — by candlelight! — at the Abbey Thursday night - Photo via Adobe
Photo via Adobe
Sway to classical renditions of Taylor Swift's music — by candlelight! — at the Abbey Thursday night

Thursday, Nov. 30

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261.

Control This, The Longest Hall, The Problem Addicts, 69 Fingers 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

I-Nity, Leo Aether, Liquid Spiral, JJ Pattishal 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8.

Total Chroma, Mother Juno, Warm Frames, Haize, Snotnoze Saleem, Tiger Beat 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Total Chroma bring their driving EBM to Orlando Thursday

Total Chroma, Mother Juno, Warm Frames, Tiger Beat and more make for an eclectic night of underground sounds: Prepare for 'a beautiful collision'

Whitey Morgan and the 78's, Sam Morrow 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $25-$80.

Friday, Dec. 1

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29.50-$79.50; 844-513-2014.

Los Borjas 8:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $57.25-$87.25; 407-934-2583.

Roosevelt Collier, Steeln' Peaches 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $25-$250.

Scene Queen 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $22; 407-673-2712.

The Watson Twins, Terri Binion, Hannah Harber 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Saturday, Dec. 2

B8TA and Damez 10:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Distant Stations, Bill Silver, Aria Fiore, Really Fast Horses 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Julian Bond and Friends: Fundraiser for Nicole Darden Creston 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Local radio reporter and actor Nicole Darden Creston

Friends of Nicole Darden Creston put the spotlight on the Orlando radio reporter: Julian Bond and more throw a musical fundraiser Saturday at Blue Bamboo

Justin Quiles 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $55-$120; 407-934-2583.

Ritual Hammer, Antagonizör, Warsteel, Graveyard Dogs 8 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $8; 407-237-9180.

Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form: Jem, Jonas Van den Bossche, J. Matz. Product. Division., Alien Witch, Exploding Plastic Inevitables 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393.

Jonas Van den Bossche is only one of the acts playing Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form

Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form promises an eclectic bill of Orlando experimentalists at Stardust Video: Get skronky!

Wild Party, Landon Conrath, Marielle Kraft 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18.

Zeds Dead, Levity, Hallucinate, Jack Barkin 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $24.99-$64.99; 570-592-0034.

Sunday, Dec. 3

HIRS Collective 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

HIRS Collective play Orlando at last on Sunday

HIRS Collective play Orlando on Sunday with M.A.C.E., Thrull and Watts: It’s the long-anticipated makeup show from earlier this year

Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm's Length 6 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $31; 407-717-5312.

SunSquabi, Jason Leech 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

DVSN 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$75; 407-934-2583.

About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
