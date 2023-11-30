Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Nov. 30-Dec. 5

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Sway to classical renditions of Taylor Swift's music — by candlelight! — at the Abbey Thursday night

Thursday, Nov. 30



Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift 6:30 & 9 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$55; 407-704-6261.

Control This, The Longest Hall, The Problem Addicts, 69 Fingers 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10; 407-673-2712.

I-Nity, Leo Aether, Liquid Spiral, JJ Pattishal 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $8.



Total Chroma, Mother Juno, Warm Frames, Haize, Snotnoze Saleem, Tiger Beat 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Whitey Morgan and the 78's, Sam Morrow 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $25-$80.

Friday, Dec. 1

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29.50-$79.50; 844-513-2014.

Los Borjas 8:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $57.25-$87.25; 407-934-2583.

Roosevelt Collier, Steeln' Peaches 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $25-$250.

Scene Queen 6 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $22; 407-673-2712.

The Watson Twins, Terri Binion, Hannah Harber 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Saturday, Dec. 2

B8TA and Damez 10:30 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Distant Stations, Bill Silver, Aria Fiore, Really Fast Horses 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; $5; 407-270-9104.

Julian Bond and Friends: Fundraiser for Nicole Darden Creston 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25-$35; 407-636-9951.

Justin Quiles 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $55-$120; 407-934-2583.

Ritual Hammer, Antagonizör, Warsteel, Graveyard Dogs 8 pm; Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.; $8; 407-237-9180.

Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form: Jem, Jonas Van den Bossche, J. Matz. Product. Division., Alien Witch, Exploding Plastic Inevitables 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; free; 407-623-3393.

Wild Party, Landon Conrath, Marielle Kraft 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $18.

Zeds Dead, Levity, Hallucinate, Jack Barkin 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $24.99-$64.99; 570-592-0034.

Sunday, Dec. 3

HIRS Collective 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.



Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, One Step Closer, Arm's Length 6 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $31; 407-717-5312.

SunSquabi, Jason Leech 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $20.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

DVSN 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $32.50-$75; 407-934-2583.