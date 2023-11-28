HIRS Collective play Orlando on Sunday with M.A.C.E., Thrull and Watts

After canceling their anticipated Orlando show earlier this year due to injury, Philadelphia hardcore band the HIRS Collective are finally arriving as fresh backup in the culture wars that we’re fighting here in Florida.
They come packing sonic fury, crusading conviction to defend the marginalized, and the vocal endorsement of high-profile allies like Shirley Manson, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, Thursday’s Geoff Rickly, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, Soul Glo, Melt-Banana and Gouge Away. Just in time.
Support comes from Thrull, M.A.C.E. and Watts.
8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Will’s Pub, $15-$18.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed