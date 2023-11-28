HIRS Collective play Orlando on Sunday with M.A.C.E., Thrull and Watts

It’s the long-anticipated makeup show from earlier this year

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 4:37 pm

click to enlarge HIRS Collective play Orlando at last on Sunday - Photo courtesy Get Better Records
Photo courtesy Get Better Records
HIRS Collective play Orlando at last on Sunday

After canceling their anticipated Orlando show earlier this year due to injury, Philadelphia hardcore band the HIRS Collective are finally arriving as fresh backup in the culture wars that we’re fighting here in Florida.

They come packing sonic fury, crusading conviction to defend the marginalized, and the vocal endorsement of high-profile allies like Shirley Manson, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, Thursday’s Geoff Rickly, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, Soul Glo, Melt-Banana and Gouge Away. Just in time.

Support comes from Thrull, M.A.C.E. and Watts.

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Will’s Pub, $15-$18.

