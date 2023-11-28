HIRS Collective play Orlando on Sunday with M.A.C.E., Thrull and Watts

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Get Better Records HIRS Collective play Orlando at last on Sunday

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

After canceling their anticipated Orlando show earlier this year due to injury, Philadelphia hardcore band the HIRS Collective are finally arriving as fresh backup in the culture wars that we’re fighting here in Florida.They come packing sonic fury, crusading conviction to defend the marginalized, and the vocal endorsement of high-profile allies like Shirley Manson, Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster, Thursday’s Geoff Rickly, Fucked Up’s Damian Abraham, Soul Glo, Melt-Banana and Gouge Away. Just in time.Support comes from Thrull, M.A.C.E. and Watts.