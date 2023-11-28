Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form promises an eclectic bill of Orlando experimentalists at Stardust Video

Besides the indie sounds of Jem, it only gets increasingly out there with the ambient drones of J. Matz. Product. Division; the free-wandering improvisation of Jonas Van den Bossche; the no-wave darkness of Alien Witch, and the debut of the Exploding Plastic Inevitables.
It’s one of the week’s most intriguing bills, and it’s free.
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Stardust Video & Coffee, free.
Event Details
Location Details
