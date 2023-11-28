Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form promises an eclectic bill of Orlando experimentalists at Stardust Video

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Jonas Van den Bossche is only one of the acts playing Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form

Orlando promoter the Modern Music Movement is smashing boxes again with this latest local showcase, Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form, a loaded and adventurous bill that defies both genre and convention.Besides the indie sounds of Jem, it only gets increasingly out there with the ambient drones of J. Matz. Product. Division; the free-wandering improvisation of Jonas Van den Bossche; the no-wave darkness of Alien Witch, and the debut of the Exploding Plastic Inevitables.It’s one of the week’s most intriguing bills, and it’s free.