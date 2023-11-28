Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form promises an eclectic bill of Orlando experimentalists at Stardust Video

Get skronky!

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 7:36 pm

click to enlarge Jonas Van den Bossche is only one of the acts playing Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Jonas Van den Bossche is only one of the acts playing Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form
Orlando promoter the Modern Music Movement is smashing boxes again with this latest local showcase, Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form, a loaded and adventurous bill that defies both genre and convention.

Besides the indie sounds of Jem, it only gets increasingly out there with the ambient drones of J. Matz. Product. Division; the free-wandering improvisation of Jonas Van den Bossche; the no-wave darkness of Alien Witch, and the debut of the Exploding Plastic Inevitables.

It’s one of the week’s most intriguing bills, and it’s free.

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, Stardust Video & Coffee, free.

Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form: Jem, Jonas Van den Bossche, J. Matz. Product. Division., Alien Witch, Exploding Plastic Inevitables

Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form: Jem, Jonas Van den Bossche, J. Matz. Product. Division., Alien Witch, Exploding Plastic Inevitables

Sat., Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

7 events 67 articles
Stardust Video and Coffee

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
