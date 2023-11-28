Total Chroma, Mother Juno, Warm Frames, Tiger Beat and more make for an eclectic night of underground sounds

Prepare for 'a beautiful collision'

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 10:16 am

click to enlarge Total Chroma bring their driving EBM to Orlando Thursday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Total Chroma bring their driving EBM to Orlando Thursday
There are two distinct sides to this bill, and both will be represented well.

Vancouver’s Total Chroma and Orlando’s Mother Juno will bring the electronic edge with their penetrating EBM.

On the other end, the no-wave noise (and double duty!) of Warm Frames and the art-brut rock & roll of Tiger Beat will serve up rock in some of its rawest, most thrilling forms. The late-breaking additions of Snotnoze Saleem and Haize only make the evening more eclectic.

It’ll be a beautiful collision.

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10.
Event Details
Total Chroma, Mother Juno, Warm Frames, Tiger Beat

Thu., Nov. 30, 8 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Location Details

407-623-3393

7 events
Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
