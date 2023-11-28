Vancouver’s Total Chroma and Orlando’s Mother Juno will bring the electronic edge with their penetrating EBM.
On the other end, the no-wave noise (and double duty!) of Warm Frames and the art-brut rock & roll of Tiger Beat will serve up rock in some of its rawest, most thrilling forms. The late-breaking additions of Snotnoze Saleem and Haize only make the evening more eclectic.
It’ll be a beautiful collision.
8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10.
