click to enlarge Courtesy photo Total Chroma bring their driving EBM to Orlando Thursday

There are two distinct sides to this bill, and both will be represented well.Vancouver’s Total Chroma and Orlando’s Mother Juno will bring the electronic edge with their penetrating EBM.On the other end, the no-wave noise (and double duty!) of Warm Frames and the art-brut rock & roll of Tiger Beat will serve up rock in some of its rawest, most thrilling forms. The late-breaking additions of Snotnoze Saleem and Haize only make the evening more eclectic.It’ll be a beautiful collision.