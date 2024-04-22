BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando is the least walkable city in the country, says study

'It’s quicker to fly to Disneyland Paris than to walk between Orlando’s most iconic landmarks'

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 10:35 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando is the least walkable city in the country, says study
Photo via Adobe
A new travel study has unsurprisingly named Orlando the least walkable city in the U.S.

The study, by Preply, was aimed at finding the country's best tourist cities for on-foot exploration by recording the walking distance between each major city's five most popular attractions.

And to possibly no one's surprise, Orlando ranked last.

According to the study, it would take someone 11 hours and 19 minutes to walk the 31 miles between the five landmarks it deemed Orlando's "most popular": Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios, Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Disney World's Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Discovery Cove.

To put that into perspective, the study says, it would take less time (just under 11 hours) to take an airplane to Disneyland Paris.

The study found the most walkable city to be Chicago, where a walk to its major landmarks would take just 28 minutes. Other not-so walkable cities found by the study include San Francisco and Los Angeles, which don't compare to Orlando's more than five-hour lead over the runner-up L.A.

Orlando's un-walkability is nothing new. In the 2023 report "Foot Traffic Ahead" ranking urban walkability in U.S. metropolitan areas, Orlando came in at 33 out of 35 cities analyzed. Not to mention, data from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles between 2019 and 2021 showed that Orange County is Florida's third-deadliest for pedestrians.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Florida lobbyists leaned on pols to get ban on local heat safety and wage laws across the finish line, records show

By McKenna Schueler

Florida lobbyists leaned on pols to get ban on local heat safety and wage laws across the finish line, records show

Orlando restaurants burned rubber at the 2024 Michelin Guide ceremony

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille's Tung Phan at the 2024 Michelin Guide Ceremony

Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida MMA fighter captures 8-foot alligator with bare hands and feet

Free tool offers end-of-life planning for Florida seniors, a top state for dementia cases due to aging population

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Free tool offers end-of-life planning for Florida seniors, a top state for dementia cases due to aging population

Free tool offers end-of-life planning for Florida seniors, a top state for dementia cases due to aging population

By Trimmel Gomes, Florida News Connection

Free tool offers end-of-life planning for Florida seniors, a top state for dementia cases due to aging population

Florida lobbyists leaned on pols to get ban on local heat safety and wage laws across the finish line, records show

By McKenna Schueler

Florida lobbyists leaned on pols to get ban on local heat safety and wage laws across the finish line, records show

Florida will appeal ruling after judge says state can't enforce pronoun law against teacher

By News Service of Florida

Florida will appeal ruling after judge says state can't enforce pronoun law against teacher

Orlando restaurants burned rubber at the 2024 Michelin Guide ceremony

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille's Tung Phan at the 2024 Michelin Guide Ceremony
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us