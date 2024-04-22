Orlando is the least walkable city in the country, says study

The study, by Preply, was aimed at finding the country's best tourist cities for on-foot exploration by recording the walking distance between each major city's five most popular attractions.
And to possibly no one's surprise, Orlando ranked last.
According to the study, it would take someone 11 hours and 19 minutes to walk the 31 miles between the five landmarks it deemed Orlando's "most popular": Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios, Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Disney World's Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Discovery Cove.
To put that into perspective, the study says, it would take less time (just under 11 hours) to take an airplane to Disneyland Paris.
The study found the most walkable city to be Chicago, where a walk to its major landmarks would take just 28 minutes. Other not-so walkable cities found by the study include San Francisco and Los Angeles, which don't compare to Orlando's more than five-hour lead over the runner-up L.A.
Orlando's un-walkability is nothing new. In the 2023 report "Foot Traffic Ahead" ranking urban walkability in U.S. metropolitan areas, Orlando came in at 33 out of 35 cities analyzed. Not to mention, data from the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles between 2019 and 2021 showed that Orange County is Florida's third-deadliest for pedestrians.
