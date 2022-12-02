Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando

click to enlarge
courtesy photo
Chicken and waffle ... cones
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location.
The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal
, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone
opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
The restaurant sells a portable version of chicken and waffles, where the waffle is shaped into a cone and used to hold the chicken tossed in sauce.
The move comes at a time that a ton of chicken chains have announced intentions to open in Orlando (or have recently moved into the area). Bojangles
made a triumphant return to the area earlier this year and Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's
opened a several outposts. Rise Southern Biscuits
announced plans to open a new spot in the city and former Orlandoan Shaq is planning a chicken joint
here as well.