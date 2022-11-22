Dave's Hot Chicken opens Altamonte Springs location

click to enlarge
Dave's Hot Chicken/Instagram
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened a second location
in Florida, and just like before it's in the Orlando area. The Nashville-style chicken chain opened up a new shop at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs on November 18.
Dave's started as a pop-up stand in East Hollywood run by chef Dave Kopushyan. The late-night hot chicken spot drew press and crowds almost immediately. It grew into a strip mall restaurant and quickly became a franchise with nearly 40 locations in California alone.
The restaurant offers chicken at a variety of heat levels. The hottest level, the Reaper, can't be sold to customers under the age of 18 and requires guests to sign a waiver before eating it. They also offer sandwiches, mac and cheese and other cookout sides.
The first location of the restaurant in Florida opened in Orlando earlier this year at 557 N. Alafaya Trail. Orlando Business Journal
reports that the company has over 700 restaurants currently in development.