Icon Park welcomes three new dining concepts to its food hall

The hall is set to shift its focus from traditional 'grab-n-go' dining to authentic international eats.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge Icon Park welcomes three new dining concepts to its food hall
Photo via Icon Park/Facebook
Icon Park has stuffed its food hall with three new "fast comfort" dining concepts.

The Wheelhouse Food Hall, located at the base of the Orlando eye, will now house outposts of EVOO, a Mediterranean kitchen; The Bone, a Korean fried chicken concept; and The Winnie Tea Bar, a boba tea and mochi donut spot.

Central Florida-based concept EVOO offers Lebanese fast-casual dining with traditional cooking methods and flavors. Menu highlights include falafel, grilled meats, hummus, baba ghanoush and plenty of vegetarian dishes.

The Bone specializes in Korean fried chicken, plus ramen, spicy rice cakes, soy garlic chicken wings and more. The Winnie Tea Bar offers a modern twist on traditional boba tea flavors.

The hall is set to shift its focus from traditional "grab & go" dining to authentic international eats. The new concepts are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Other stops at The Wheelhouse include Juan Valdez Colombian Café and The Wheelhouse Bar. 

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
April 24, 2024

