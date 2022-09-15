Bojangles returns to Central Florida with Sanford location, breaks sales record

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram/Bojangles

Sanford residents who gottawannaneedagettahavea Bojangles are in luck once more. The Carolina chicken chain is back open in Sanford after they beat a hasty retreat from the area several years ago.The Sanford Bojangles opened on Aug 30 and quickly broke sales records for the company, similar to the crazed demand at Orlando's first White Castle. That pressure will no doubt be eased a bit by time and the opening of further franchises in Kissimmee and Clermont as part of a planned re-entry into the market.

“This is the highest volume demand we’ve had in any of our locations,” operating partner Jeri Workman told the Orlando Sentinel. “We opened on a Tuesday. ... Tuesday to Monday, we did a lot of money.”

