10th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Fest, Ravenous Pig unveils new look, BOGO Plantees and more Orlando food events this week

Including the most important blueberry pie-eating contest of the year.

By on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 at 2:59 pm

click to enlarge 10th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Fest, Ravenous Pig unveils new look, BOGO Plantees and more Orlando food events this week
Photo via Mount Dora Blueberry Festival/Facebook
After a months-long renovation and interior design refresh, The Ravenous Pig has unveiled its spiffed-up space incorporating a "Charleston-inspired" vibe with plenty of art ... The 10th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, at Donnelly Park featuring pancake breakfasts, blueberry beer and wine, and a blueberry pie eating contest. Admission is $10. Visit mountdorablueberryfestival.com for info ... 
Event Details
10th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival

10th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival

Sat., April 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., April 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Donnelly Park North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora North

In celebration of their second anniversary, Plantees (the plant-based burger joint in Mills 50) will offer BOGO burgers April 30 ... The Michelin Guide handed out its stars last week, with Orlando's Camille, Natsu, Papa Llama and Victoria & Albert's joining the one-star club. Capa, Soseki and Kadence retained theirs, while Knife & Spoon lost its star.
Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
April 24, 2024

