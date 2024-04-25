10th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Fest, Ravenous Pig unveils new look, BOGO Plantees and more Orlando food events this week

click to enlarge
Photo via Mount Dora Blueberry Festival/Facebook
After a months-long renovation and interior design refresh, The Ravenous Pig
has unveiled its spiffed-up space incorporating a "Charleston-inspired" vibe with plenty of art ... The 10th Annual Mount Dora Blueberry Festival
goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, at Donnelly Park featuring pancake breakfasts, blueberry beer and wine, and a blueberry pie eating contest. Admission is $10. Visit mountdorablueberryfestival.com
for info ...
Event Details
Sat., April 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sun., April 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Donnelly Park North Baker Street and East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora North
In celebration of their second anniversary, Plantees
(the plant-based burger joint in Mills 50) will offer BOGO burgers April 30 ... The Michelin Guide
handed out its stars last week, with Orlando's Camille, Natsu, Papa Llama and Victoria & Albert's joining the one-star club. Capa, Soseki and Kadence retained theirs, while Knife & Spoon lost its star.
