ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando

The restaurant is also opening in Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach.

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando
All Points PR

Big Chicken, the Shaquille O’Neal-owned fast casual concept, is heading to Florida in a massive way.

The company recently signed a 45-unit franchising deal with Florida-based  commercial hospitality development company DMD Ventures, which means we can expect Big Chicken locations in Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa Bay.

The casual chicken spot's menu is a combination of Shaq's home-cooked childhood favorites and the hottest trending flavors, chock-full of chicken sandwiches, tendies and more. 

Although Big Chicken's sandwiches look tiny in Shaq's massive hands, the franchise is known for its stacked specialty sandos like the "Big & Sloppy," with mac and cheese, crispy fried onions and garlic BBQ aioli, and the "Uncle Jerome" with Nashville hot chicken, lettuce, mayo and pickles. Popular sides include loaded fries, mac and cheese and jalapeño slaw, while Big Chicken offers hand-spun milkshakes, thick ice cream sandwiches and cookies for dessert.

Slideshow

Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando mansion has (finally, actually) been purchased

Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando mansion has (finally, actually) been purchased
66 slides
Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando mansion has (finally, actually) been purchased Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando mansion has (finally, actually) been purchased Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando mansion has (finally, actually) been purchased Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando mansion has (finally, actually) been purchased Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando mansion has (finally, actually) been purchased Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando mansion has (finally, actually) been purchased
Click to View 66 slides

Founded in 2018, Big Chicken is a joint effort from  Las Vegas-based JRS Hospitality, marketing and development company Authentic Brands Group, and of course, Shaq himself. There are currently over 200 Big Chicken locations being developed across the country, alongside Florida's recently-announced franchises.

In addition to its various storefronts, Big Chicken operates several different ghost kitchens, and even has locations inside of sports arenas and Carnival Cruises, according to wtsp.com.

In addition to the dozens of locations planned for Central and South Florida, Big Chicken also made a recent franchising deal with Panhandle Restaurant Group to bring over 40 locations to the northern half of the state.

A version of this story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Slideshow

Shaq dunks on a rabid Orlando crowd at Vanguard as DJ Diesel

Shaq dunks on a rabid Orlando crowd at Vanguard as DJ Diesel
35 slides
Shaq dunks on a rabid Orlando crowd at Vanguard as DJ Diesel Shaq dunks on a rabid Orlando crowd at Vanguard as DJ Diesel Shaq dunks on a rabid Orlando crowd at Vanguard as DJ Diesel Shaq dunks on a rabid Orlando crowd at Vanguard as DJ Diesel Shaq dunks on a rabid Orlando crowd at Vanguard as DJ Diesel Shaq dunks on a rabid Orlando crowd at Vanguard as DJ Diesel
Click to View 35 slides

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022

Trending

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

Turkish breakfast joint Sourdough Bread House reopens, Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's opens at Icon Park, and more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's has opened at Icon Park

Halloween Horror Nights announce this year's food lineup

By Alex Galbraith

Halloween Horror Nights announce this year's food lineup

Orlando's Salt and the Cellar by Akira Back distributes budget-busting plates of Med-Asian fusion

By Faiyaz Kara

Salt & the Cellar

Also in Food + Drink

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

Orlando's Salt and the Cellar by Akira Back distributes budget-busting plates of Med-Asian fusion

By Faiyaz Kara

Salt & the Cellar

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

By Bao Le-Huu

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

It's all about the chicken at North Vietnamese noodle joint Gà 2 To in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Xôi xéo gà rôti

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us