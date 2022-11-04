Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to open first Florida location in Winter Park

click to enlarge Facebook Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken has plans to expand to 20 Orlando locations over the next few years.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, a popular Southern breakfast and lunch chain, will make its Orlando area debut in Winter Park early 2023.This location will be Rise's first in the Sunshine State, following a year of strong nationwide growth and continual expansion throughout 2022. Most prominent in North Carolina, Rise has doubled its national footprint in different states throughout the past year, according to a press release.Founded in 2012 by Tom Ferguson, Rise specializes in Southern comfort food including chicken sandwiches, biscuits, and donuts. Rise continues to update their menu frequently to keep things fresh for guests, described by Ferguson as a mix of "old school, new school and our school".Rise has achieved nationwide attention, being recognized byas having for having some of the best biscuits in the country.The Winter Park location will be the first of many future Rise restaurants in Orlando. Don Schnurr, the operator of the Winter Park location, said that Rise has already secured additional locations in both Downtown Orlando and Oviedo.“We expect to grow the greater Orlando area to 20 locations over the next five years,” Schnurr said in a press release. “The Winter Park location has great demographics and is on a busy shopping street with very little inventory to rent. When the spot became available, we grabbed it.”