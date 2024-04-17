BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar

They know how to cure the munchies

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar
photo by Rob Bartlett

"Rasclaat, bomboclaat, everyone waiting for they food!" spews the cook inside the small kitchen in the corner of the West End Trading Co. when I inquire about my order. The joint, with a joint-wielding sneakerhead chicken as its brand mascot, is appropriately called The Joint, and it's a joint venture between the folks behind Hollerbach's German Restaurant and the nearly two decades-old dive bar.

The cook, it turns out, is, well, in the weeds. He's solo in the kitchen and online orders and more from the counter kiosk keep flooding in. His reaction has me retreating back into the bar with my friends, who are pretty sedate considering we've been waiting 40 minutes for our munchies.

A pre-lunch pot stop at Cookies appears to be keeping them in a chill state of mind, so we occupy our time as best we can — playing darts in the gaming area of the bar and chuffing back some fat darts outside. Another 40 minutes goes by and we finally get our food — a total wait of an hour and 20 minutes for some wings and things.

Evidently, the ridiculously long wait is an anomaly. "I've never stood here for more than 10 minutes," says a confused regular. "There's usually two people back there," says another. An Uber Eats driver even offers to go back in the kitchen to help out but, ultimately, leaves amid a canceled order.

I feel for them, but it doesn't slow me down from digging into two sauced varieties of "cosmic" wings. The first is slicked in a finger-licking mango-habañero ($10 for eight) that does its part to smokescreen the memory of the inordinate wait time. The second, called the "Smiling Bison" ($11 for eight), evokes memories of chef (and Buffalo native) Josh Oakley, who made the Smiling Bison one of the most popular restaurants in Sanford. Naturally, the wings are shellacked in a Buffalo sauce infused with CBD. "Flavors that hit," or so says The Joint's spliff-sporting rooster, and we're feeling the flow.

click to enlarge The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar
photo by Rob Bartlett

There's a wackass mural of some blitzed Florida wildlife on one of the bar's walls. It held my gaze for a while and I felt myself getting tense. The bulging eye of the paranoid-looking red snapper was starting to freak me the F out, so I took to inhaling my Pineapple Express ($10), a quarter-pound hot dog sticky-ickyed with pineapple-teriyaki sauce and a mango-habañero slaw. It came with tater tots I initially dismissed as not being crispy enough, but these generously salted spud buds grew on me.

Maybe because our order of Cheech's Moonrock Nuggs ($13) — golden-fried nuggets tossed in Crazy Hector's CBD Hot Honey and Flamin' Hot Cheetos — never materialized. And I wasn't about to harsh my mellow by storming up to the counter to be like Dude, where's my nuggs? Oh hell no. Besides, we had more to eat.

click to enlarge The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar
photo by Rob Bartlett

Hollerbach's spicy pretzel bites ($8), tossed in a spice blend and served with cheese, weren't half-baked in the least. And Zouain's Chopped Cheese ($13), named after DJ Zouain — who doubles as The Joint's, and Hollerbach's, content producer — is a sandwich strain of the highest order: Wagyu (not Japanese) beef chopped with spicy peppers and onions and served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo and ketchup. It comes with onion rings, which I didn't care for at all, but that sandwich encompassed all the NYC bodega vibes.

It's clear to me why The Joint has proven popular among Sanfordites — they know how to cure the munchies right. I even paid for a Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie ($1.50) to eat later, but when I looked in the takeout bag when I got home, it was nowhere to be found. I have no clue where it went. It was there one minute, and the next — POOF! — up in smoke.

click to enlarge The Joint at West End is a joint venture between the folks at Hollerbach's and Sanford's nearly two decades-old dive bar
photo by Rob Bartlett
Location Details

The Joint at West End

202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford

407-322-7475

instagram.com/thejointatwestend

The Joint at West End

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Restaurant Reviews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando restaurant openings and closings: Baklava shop Blue Amphora, all-you-can-eat sushi at Sushi Yama and Dominican eats from Los Tres Golpes

By Faiyaz Kara

Get your baklava fix at the newly-opened Blue Amphora

The Hammered Lamb faces business hit after Orlando Sentinel shares incorrect health inspection data

By Chloe Greenberg

The Hammered Lamb faces business hit after Orlando Sentinel shares incorrect health inspection data

Ricky Ly stages fundraiser for World Central Kitchen, Corks + Forks returns and more food events in Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Corks and Forks returns to Maitland for another go

All-halal burger joint Beef N' Buns serves all-American classics with unique flavor combos

By Faiyaz Kara

All-halal burger joint Beef N' Buns serves all-American classics with unique flavor combos

The Hammered Lamb faces business hit after Orlando Sentinel shares incorrect health inspection data

By Chloe Greenberg

The Hammered Lamb faces business hit after Orlando Sentinel shares incorrect health inspection data

Ricky Ly stages fundraiser for World Central Kitchen, Corks + Forks returns and more food events in Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Corks and Forks returns to Maitland for another go

Orlando restaurant openings and closings: Baklava shop Blue Amphora, all-you-can-eat sushi at Sushi Yama and Dominican eats from Los Tres Golpes

By Faiyaz Kara

Get your baklava fix at the newly-opened Blue Amphora

'Top Chef' star Fabio Viviani's Chuck Lager America's Tavern is now open in Orlando

By Sarah Harwell

Chuck Lager America's Tavern is now open in Orlando
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us