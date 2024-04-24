BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival happens downtown this weekend

The festival begins where and when the parade ends!

By on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 at 3:23 pm

Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival happens downtown this weekend - Photo courtesy Florida Puerto Rican Parade, Inc./Facebook
Photo courtesy Florida Puerto Rican Parade, Inc./Facebook
Wepa! Celebrate culture and community at the Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in downtown Orlando.

This year's events are themed "Civic Engagement and Responsibilities," with a focus on civic literacy efforts like voter registration, community volunteering and holding positions in government and public office.

The parade is dedicated to the Municipality of Juncos "La Ciudad del Valenciano," a town on the eastern part of Puerto Rico. Over 100 vendors will offer art, food (fingers crossed for good pastelón), products from Puerto Rico and more. The festival also features live music from artists like Crespo, Yomo and Elysanij, along with celebrity appearances and a children's area.

Parade floats and comparsas — groups of musicians and performers traditional at carnivals — will line the streets during the parade, set to start at 11 a.m.

The parade route begins at Robinson Street near Lake Eola and ends at the intersection of West Livingston Street and North Orange Avenue. The festival area, conveniently, begins where the parade route ends.

Make a day of it.

11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, downtown Orlando.

Event Details
Sat., April 27, 11 a.m.

Downtown Orlando Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard, Orlando Downtown

free

April 24, 2024

