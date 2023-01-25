This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature Orlando-area rescue dogs going the distance

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 6:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Double-tuff doggo Pickle will compete in this year's Puppy Bowl - Photo courtesy Warner Bros/Discovery
Photo courtesy Warner Bros/Discovery
Double-tuff doggo Pickle will compete in this year's Puppy Bowl

Five local rescue pups have gone the distance and will be competing in this year's all-star Puppy Bowl.

Look, you can have your Super Bowl and all that, but wouldn't you really prefer to watch Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarky Trophy?

click to enlarge It's go-time for DaVinci at this year's Puppy Bowl - Photo courtesy WBD
Photo courtesy WBD
It's go-time for DaVinci at this year's Puppy Bowl

This year's Puppy Bowl features 122 puppies from 67 shelters all around the country. That number includes rescue puppies from the Orlando-area Florida Little Dog Rescue have gotten called up to the big game. And so DaVinci, Emma, Jimmy Kibble, Penelope and Pickle will rep Central Florida on the national stage.

Puppy Bowl XIX airs on Animal Planet and streams on Discovery+ at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, for a very satisfying three hours.

click to enlarge Jimmy Kibble will eat your lunch - photo courtesy WBD
photo courtesy WBD
Jimmy Kibble will eat your lunch

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Sports articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free Will Astrology: ‘Transcend who you used to be and become who you need to be’

By Rob Brezsny

Poet Emily Dickinson said that for many years, the dictionary was her "only companion."

Orlando comedians hope Wednesday open mics at Bull and Bush survive and thrive under new ownership

By Sarah Kinbar

Kevin Deane at a Wednesday comedy open mic at Bull & Bush

The Zora! Festival's Outdoor Festival of the Arts promises fun for the whole family this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Tony Terry plays the Zora! Festival on Saturday

Tampa’s own Ric Flair, woo!, leads the festivities at Gasparilla Pirate Fest this weekend

By Colin Wolf

"Nature Boy," the new 30 for 30 documentary profiling Ric Flair, dropped on ESPN+ last week.

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: ‘Transcend who you used to be and become who you need to be’

By Rob Brezsny

Poet Emily Dickinson said that for many years, the dictionary was her "only companion."

The Zora! Festival's Outdoor Festival of the Arts promises fun for the whole family this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Tony Terry plays the Zora! Festival on Saturday

"Liberal Redneck" Trae Crowder headlines Orlando Improv on Sunday

By Shelton Hull

Trae Crowder no doubt has some thoughts about Florida

Orlando comedians hope Wednesday open mics at Bull and Bush survive and thrive under new ownership

By Sarah Kinbar

Kevin Deane at a Wednesday comedy open mic at Bull & Bush
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us