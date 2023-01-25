This year’s Puppy Bowl will feature Orlando-area rescue dogs going the distance

click to enlarge
Double-tuff doggo Pickle will compete in this year's Puppy Bowl
Five local rescue pups have gone the distance and will be competing in this year's all-star Puppy Bowl.
Look, you can have your Super Bowl and all that, but wouldn't you really prefer to watch Team Fluff and Team Ruff playing for the Lombarky Trophy?
It's go-time for DaVinci at this year's Puppy Bowl
This year's Puppy Bowl features 122 puppies from 67 shelters all around the country. That number includes rescue puppies from the Orlando-area Florida Little Dog Rescue have gotten called up to the big game. And so DaVinci, Emma, Jimmy Kibble, Penelope and Pickle will rep Central Florida on the national stage.
Puppy Bowl XIX
airs on Animal Planet and streams on Discovery+ at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, for a very satisfying three hours.
Jimmy Kibble will eat your lunch
