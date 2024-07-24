A dumpling shop and a fancy cocktail bar coming to Waterford Lakes area; Dr. Phillips gets a Sixty Vines, and more

Zen Dumpling, the Jacksonville-based restaurant specializing in soup dumplings, fluffy pan-fried bao and boba tea, will open a location later this fall at 423 N. Alafaya Trail in the old Moe's Southwest Grill space in Waterford Lakes ...

The city's second location of Sixty Vines, the NoCal-inspired boîte with a menu of pizzas, pastas, charcuterie boards and healthy-ish mains, is nearing completion and targeting an Aug. 20 opening in the space that long held Roy's Restaurant in the Plaza Venezia in Dr. Phillips ...

Pocha 93, from the folks behind Shin Jung Korean BBQ in Mills 50, has opened at 7379 W. Colonial Drive. The restaurant and lounge specializes in pojang-macha ("pocha"), unfussy Korean market/street food and cocktails ...

Unigirl, Orlando's first shop dedicated to onigiri (nori-wrapped rice balls stuffed with assorted ingredients), has opened inside the reimagined Mills Market at 1110 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50 ...

Look for Luminescent, a high-end coffee and cocktail bar, to open in the old Baguette Factory building at 12286 E. Colonial Drive later this year.