A dumpling shop and a fancy cocktail bar coming to Waterford Lakes area; Dr. Phillips gets a Sixty Vines, and more

Orlando restaurant openings and closings

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 1:00 am

Zen Dumpling will open a location later this fall in Waterford Lakes
Zen Dumpling will open a location later this fall in Waterford Lakes photo courtesy Zen Dumpling Jax/Facebook

Zen Dumpling, the Jacksonville-based restaurant specializing in soup dumplings, fluffy pan-fried bao and boba tea, will open a location later this fall at 423 N. Alafaya Trail in the old Moe's Southwest Grill space in Waterford Lakes ...

The city's second location of Sixty Vines, the NoCal-inspired boîte with a menu of pizzas, pastas, charcuterie boards and healthy-ish mains, is nearing completion and targeting an Aug. 20 opening in the space that long held Roy's Restaurant in the Plaza Venezia in Dr. Phillips ...

Pocha 93, from the folks behind Shin Jung Korean BBQ in Mills 50, has opened at 7379 W. Colonial Drive. The restaurant and lounge specializes in pojang-macha ("pocha"), unfussy Korean market/street food and cocktails ...

Unigirl, Orlando's first shop dedicated to onigiri (nori-wrapped rice balls stuffed with assorted ingredients), has opened inside the reimagined Mills Market at 1110 E. Colonial Drive in Mills 50 ...

Look for Luminescent, a high-end coffee and cocktail bar, to open in the old Baguette Factory building at 12286 E. Colonial Drive later this year.


Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
New food hall will open downtown across from the Orlando Public Library; Haan Coffee now open inside Garden Tiger; and lots more food news

By Faiyaz Kara

A Sampaguita sundae

Hollerbach’s German Restaurant joins Central Florida Dementia-Friendly Dining

By Houda Eletr

Bite into your best life when Tacos and Tequila takes over downtown Orlando's Cheyenne Saloon

By Zoey Thomas

At Omo by Jont, chef Ryan Ratino presents ingredients and preparations that are scary good

By Faiyaz Kara

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlando brewery Ten10 celebrates nine years with a Christmas in July get-down this weekend

By Sarah Lynott

Inchin Bamboo Garden's Indo-Chinese cuisine has a ways to go

By Faiyaz Kara

Zymarium Meadery in Mills 50 adds new event space and showcases immersive light installation

By Matthew Moyer

July 24, 2024

