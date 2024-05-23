BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Grease, Too!'

A breakneck one-woman love letter to a pair of movie musicals and the healing power of fandom.

By on Thu, May 23, 2024 at 2:42 pm

Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Grease, Too!'
I don’t like the film version of Grease, and I’ve never made it through the sequel in its entirety. So color me tickled pink that writer/performer Megan Phillips made me sing along with a smile at “Grease, Too!", her breakneck love letter to both of these movie musicals and the healing power of fandom.

Like a one-woman Rocky Horror shadow cast, Phillips — inhabiting her bullied middle-school self — fast-forwards her well-worn VHS videotapes to her favorite scenes, re-creating dialogue and parodying songs with spot-on characterizations and sharp observations about Sandy’s feminist bona fides.

Phillips is a wonderfully warm stage presence with great audience rapport, and director Kristina Agosti imbues this energetically paced show with witty editing, slick synchronization, and just the right amount of heart. I don’t ever need to hear Michelle Pfeiffer sing “Cool Rider” again in my lifetime, but I’d happily visit Phillips’ basement and eat Oreos with her anytime.

Orlando Fringe Festival: Tickets and times for "Grease, Too!"
Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

orlandoshakes.org

Event Details

The 33rd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

Through May 27

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

