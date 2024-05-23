Orlando Fringe 2024 review: 'Grease, Too!'

Like a one-woman Rocky Horror shadow cast, Phillips — inhabiting her bullied middle-school self — fast-forwards her well-worn VHS videotapes to her favorite scenes, re-creating dialogue and parodying songs with spot-on characterizations and sharp observations about Sandy’s feminist bona fides.
Phillips is a wonderfully warm stage presence with great audience rapport, and director Kristina Agosti imbues this energetically paced show with witty editing, slick synchronization, and just the right amount of heart. I don’t ever need to hear Michelle Pfeiffer sing “Cool Rider” again in my lifetime, but I’d happily visit Phillips’ basement and eat Oreos with her anytime.
