Weekend concert calendar: Live music in Orlando Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22

Morten, Jay Wheeler, Death From Above 1979, Country Thunder, Bob Log III ...

By and on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 5:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Bob Log III
Bob Log III courtesy photo

Friday, Oct. 20

Annual Pipe Organ Recital: Michael Ging 7:30 pm; National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave.; free; 407-239-6600.

Bob Log III, Luscious Lisa, Dougie Flesh and the Slashers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Buck Biloxi, Lothario, Fatties 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; 407-270-9104.

Candlelight Open Air: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics 9 pm; Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $45-$55; 407-623-3342.

Country Thunder Keith Urban, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Lonestar, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Megan Moroney, Tracy Byrd, Shane Profitt, Kip Moore, Hailey Whitters, Josh Ross, & The Reklaws. Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Dan Jordan, Cortez and Koelble 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Event Details
Death From Above 1979, Demob Happy

Death From Above 1979, Demob Happy

Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

Death From Above 1979, Demob Happy 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; 407-704-6261.

Ghoulish Grooves 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19-$29.

Heart Shaped Box: A Nirvana Tribute 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15-$120.

The Hope Sacred Jazz Series: Kirk Whalum, Naomi Joy 7:30 pm; The Hope Church, 3032 Monte Carlo Trail; $55-$105; 407-291-4673.

Jack Young of Really Fast Horses: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; 407-351-5483.

Event Details
Taylor Dayne

Taylor Dayne

Fri., Oct. 20, 5:30, 6:45 & 8 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 21, 5:30, 6:45 & 8 p.m.

America Gardens Theatre 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Epcot, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$109

Taylor Dayne 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Amulets 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Absolute Queen 5 & 8 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $33-$38; 386-456-8568.

Alive in Stone, Krendon, Common Vision 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-322-7475.

Bands of America Orlando Regional: Preliminary Round 7 am; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $30; 407-423- 2476.

Bands of America Orlando Regional: Finals 7:30 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $30; 407-423-2476.

Country Thunder Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Ghoulish Grooves 2 & 7 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19-$29.

Guaya Guaya: Jay Wheeler, Nio García, Ñengo Flow, Omar Courtz, Bryant Myers, DJ Nelson, Dei V, Paopao, Papi Sousa Y Alex Sensation 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Inaugural Fiesta de Mi Gente Latin Music Festival 3 pm; Elizabeth Evans Park, 510 N Baker St., Mt. Dora; $15.

Mighty Real: A Disco Celebration 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Event Details
Morten

Morten

Sat., Oct. 21, 10 p.m.

The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Morten 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$44.99; 570-592-0034.

My Tribute to John Denver by Carl Bennett 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111.

Orlando UFO Festival 6 pm; The Space Station, 2539 Coolidge Ave.; $20; 954-529-7188.

Pedro Capo 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $45-$90; 407-934-2583.

Event Details
Tony Macaluso and Ed Schumann are Sacco and Vanzetti

Tony Macaluso and Ed Schumann are Sacco and Vanzetti

Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Sundown Sessions: Sacco and Vanzetti 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Taylor Dayne 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Vacations, Last Dinosaurs, Bathe Alone 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Amanda Shires, Cat Ridgeway and the Tourists 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $30.

Carnifex, Signs of the Swarm, To the Grave, The Last Ten Seconds of Life 5:30 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $25; 407-717-5312.

Common Kings, Jakobs Castle 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$70; 407-934-2583.

Event Details
Country Thunder

Country Thunder

Fri., Oct. 20, 12 p.m., Sat., Oct. 21, 12 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 22, 12 p.m.

Osceola Heritage Park 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

Buy Tickets

$185-$600

Country Thunder Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Cuco 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30; 407-648-8363.

Daniel Champagne 2:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Dia Nacional de la Zalsa: Óscar D'León, Papo Lucca Con La Sonora Ponceña, Tito Nieves, Jose Alberto "El Canario", Leoni Torres, Daniela Darcourt, Christian Alicea, Diego Galé, Alex Sensation 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45.99-$225.49; 800-745-3000.

Fall Shock, Dead Cool, Mother Juno, Draining Kiss, Cold Medicine 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Sundown Sessions: Jordan Schneider 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Mike Pinto 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $18; 407-322-7475.

Event Details
MSSV: Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt

MSSV: Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt

Sun., Oct. 22, 7 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$20

MSSV, Timothy Eerie 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22; 407-246-1419.

Event Details
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

Sun., Oct. 22, 6:30 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$22


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Foreign Dissent brings a planet of punk to Orlando

By Ida V. Eskamani

Northern England's Sunliner play Will's Pub as part of Foreign Dissent Monday

Kesha brings her ‘Only Love’ tour to Orlando’s Hard Rock Live

By Matthew Moyer

Kesha plays Hard Rock Live Friday

Indie-rock revivalists Speedy Ortiz return to Orlando with Baths

By Matthew Moyer

Indie-rock revivalists Speedy Ortiz return to Orlando with Baths

Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’ is coming to Orlando with two dates next year

By Chloe Greenberg

Bad Bunny’s ‘Most Wanted Tour’ is coming to Orlando with two dates next year

Also in Music

Timothy Eerie's new album 'Work Free Drug Place' is pure psychedelic mastery

By Bao Le-Huu

Timothy Eerie drops stellar new psych album

Foreign Dissent brings a planet of punk to Orlando

By Ida V. Eskamani

Northern England's Sunliner play Will's Pub as part of Foreign Dissent Monday

Young Orlando band Better Than This is better than most everything

By Maisie Haney

Better Than This

Orlando musician Zoya Zafar dazzles with new single ‘Tunnel Vision’

By Bao Le-Huu

Zoya releases new single "Tunnel Vision" with a very different sound
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us