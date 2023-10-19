Weekend concert calendar: Live music in Orlando Friday-Sunday, Oct. 20-22

Friday, Oct. 20

Annual Pipe Organ Recital: Michael Ging 7:30 pm; National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave.; free; 407-239-6600.

Bob Log III, Luscious Lisa, Dougie Flesh and the Slashers 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Buck Biloxi, Lothario, Fatties 8 pm; Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.; 407-270-9104.

Candlelight Open Air: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics 9 pm; Mead Botanical Garden, 1300 S. Denning Drive, Winter Park; $45-$55; 407-623-3342.

Country Thunder Keith Urban, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Lonestar, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Megan Moroney, Tracy Byrd, Shane Profitt, Kip Moore, Hailey Whitters, Josh Ross, & The Reklaws. Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Dan Jordan, Cortez and Koelble 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park; $25; 407-636-9951.

Death From Above 1979, Demob Happy 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; 407-704-6261.

Ghoulish Grooves 8 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19-$29.

Heart Shaped Box: A Nirvana Tribute 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $15-$120.

The Hope Sacred Jazz Series: Kirk Whalum, Naomi Joy 7:30 pm; The Hope Church, 3032 Monte Carlo Trail; $55-$105; 407-291-4673.

Jack Young of Really Fast Horses: Sundown Sessions 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; 407-351-5483.

Taylor Dayne 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Amulets 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Absolute Queen 5 & 8 pm; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $33-$38; 386-456-8568.

Alive in Stone, Krendon, Common Vision 7 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-322-7475.

Bands of America Orlando Regional: Preliminary Round 7 am; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $30; 407-423- 2476.

Bands of America Orlando Regional: Finals 7:30 pm; Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place; $30; 407-423-2476.

Country Thunder Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Ghoulish Grooves 2 & 7 pm; Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $19-$29.

Guaya Guaya: Jay Wheeler, Nio García, Ñengo Flow, Omar Courtz, Bryant Myers, DJ Nelson, Dei V, Paopao, Papi Sousa Y Alex Sensation 7 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Inaugural Fiesta de Mi Gente Latin Music Festival 3 pm; Elizabeth Evans Park, 510 N Baker St., Mt. Dora; $15.

Mighty Real: A Disco Celebration 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Event Details Morten Sat., Oct. 21, 10 p.m. The Vanguard 578 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Morten 10 pm; The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave.; $14.99-$44.99; 570-592-0034.

My Tribute to John Denver by Carl Bennett 7:30 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $28-$35; 407-321-8111.

Orlando UFO Festival 6 pm; The Space Station, 2539 Coolidge Ave.; $20; 954-529-7188.

Pedro Capo 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $45-$90; 407-934-2583.

Sundown Sessions: Sacco and Vanzetti 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Taylor Dayne 5:30, 6:45 & 8 pm; America Gardens Theatre, 1510 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista; $109; 407-939-1289.

Vacations, Last Dinosaurs, Bathe Alone 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30-$40; 407-648-8363.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Amanda Shires, Cat Ridgeway and the Tourists 7 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; $30.

Carnifex, Signs of the Swarm, To the Grave, The Last Ten Seconds of Life 5:30 pm; Level 13 Event Center/Soundbar, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $25; 407-717-5312.

Common Kings, Jakobs Castle 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $25-$70; 407-934-2583.

Country Thunder Noon; Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee; $185-$600; 321-697-3333.

Cuco 6 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $30; 407-648-8363.

Daniel Champagne 2:30 pm; Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.; $30; 407-595-2713.

Dia Nacional de la Zalsa: Óscar D'León, Papo Lucca Con La Sonora Ponceña, Tito Nieves, Jose Alberto "El Canario", Leoni Torres, Daniela Darcourt, Christian Alicea, Diego Galé, Alex Sensation 6 pm; Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.; $45.99-$225.49; 800-745-3000.

Fall Shock, Dead Cool, Mother Juno, Draining Kiss, Cold Medicine 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $15; 407-673-2712.

Sundown Sessions: Jordan Schneider 7 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Mike Pinto 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $18; 407-322-7475.

MSSV, Timothy Eerie 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15-$20.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band 6:30 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22; 407-246-1419.