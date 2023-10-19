Kesha brings her ‘Only Love’ tour to Orlando’s Hard Rock Live

The tour setlist will center around Kesha’s adventurous new ‘Gag Order’ album

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge Kesha plays Hard Rock Live Friday - photo by Vincent Haycock
photo by Vincent Haycock
Kesha plays Hard Rock Live Friday

It’s been a couple of years since Kesha last graced Orlando with her majestically messy presence, but the hour is nigh.

The pop star changed the name of her tour from “The Gag Order” to “Only Love” days before embarking, because the vibes were off. “Life is too short, and I want to celebrate the freedom and love in my life with all of you.” We endorse this fully, because as Walt Whitman once said … oh we don’t know, something about something, we’re too busy transcribing Kesha lyrics into our journal.

Despite the name change, the tour setlist will still center around Kesha’s adventurous (and Rick Rubin-assisted) new Gag Order album — with plenty of past hits to guide you through every stage and emotion of a breakup (and maybe even get a li’l revenge here and there).

Oh, and speaking of which, the singer last week revealed on not-Twitter that she “just got dumped for the first time ... in my LIFE.” So expect appropriate melodic consequences onstage for this fool. 

