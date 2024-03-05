The Orlando Philharmonic tackles the Caped Crusader at this weekend's 'Batman (1989)' in Concert

'Get nuts' with the Orlando Philharmonic

By on Tue, Mar 5, 2024 at 1:31 pm

click to enlarge Hear Danny Elfman's 'Batman' soundtrack live in Orlando this weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Hear Danny Elfman's 'Batman' soundtrack live in Orlando this weekend
“Do you wanna get [classically] nuts? Let’s get nuts!”

Thirty-five years ago, the iconic 1989 film Batman hit theaters, kicking off the superhero cinematic craze that still lives on, for better or worse, to this day. To celebrate the anniversary,

Batman (1989) In Concert is happening all over the U.S., including at the Dr. Phillips Center this week. Batman was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as the Joker.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will play Danny Elfman’s vibrant and eccentric soundtrack live to accompany the film screening, turning the Steinmetz into the Batcave. (Insert jokes about bats’ hearing here.)

There will be both a matinee and evening showing.

3:30 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Steinmetz Hall.

Event Details
"Batman (1989)" in Concert

"Batman (1989)" in Concert

Sat., March 9, 3:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$10-$100
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


Alexandra Sullivan

