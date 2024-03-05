The Orlando Philharmonic tackles the Caped Crusader at this weekend's 'Batman (1989)' in Concert

Thirty-five years ago, the iconic 1989 film Batman hit theaters, kicking off the superhero cinematic craze that still lives on, for better or worse, to this day. To celebrate the anniversary,
Batman (1989) In Concert is happening all over the U.S., including at the Dr. Phillips Center this week. Batman was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as the Joker.
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will play Danny Elfman’s vibrant and eccentric soundtrack live to accompany the film screening, turning the Steinmetz into the Batcave. (Insert jokes about bats’ hearing here.)
There will be both a matinee and evening showing.
3:30 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Steinmetz Hall.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed