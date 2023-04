Peter Frampton ‘comes alive’ in Orlando this summer

click to enlarge Photo by Austin Lord Peter Frampton to play Orlando this summer

Frampton comes alive! Again!The musician and erstwhile teen idol has announced a North American "Never Say Never Tour" that runs from June to August. It's a sequel to his (not quite) Finale tour and will include four Florida stops in the early going in June, including St. Augustine, Clearwater, Hollywood … and Orlando.“At the end of every Finale Tour show, I did say ‘Never say never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard," said Frampton in a press statement. "I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer."Peter Frampton plays the Hard Rock Live on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster