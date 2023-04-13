Peter Frampton ‘comes alive’ in Orlando this summer

Frampton comes alive! Again!
The musician and erstwhile teen idol has announced a North American "Never Say Never Tour" that runs from June to August. It's a sequel to his (not quite) Finale tour and will include four Florida stops in the early going in June, including St. Augustine, Clearwater, Hollywood … and Orlando.
“At the end of every Finale Tour show, I did say ‘Never say never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard," said Frampton in a press statement. "I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer."
Peter Frampton plays the Hard Rock Live on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
