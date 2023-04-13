Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Peter Frampton ‘comes alive’ in Orlando this summer

The ‘Never Say Never’ tour is a sequel to last year’s ‘Finale’ tour.

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge Peter Frampton to play Orlando this summer - Photo by Austin Lord
Photo by Austin Lord
Peter Frampton to play Orlando this summer

Frampton comes alive! Again!

The musician and erstwhile teen idol has announced a North American "Never Say Never Tour" that runs from June to August. It's a sequel to his (not quite) Finale tour and will include four Florida stops in the early going in June, including St. Augustine, Clearwater, Hollywood … and Orlando.

“At the end of every Finale Tour show, I did say ‘Never say never,’ and I am always full of hope for the impossible. I’m very pleased to let you know that I am feeling strong and my fingers are still roaming the fretboard," said Frampton in a press statement. "I’m so happy to be able to see you all one more time this summer."

Peter Frampton plays the Hard Rock Live on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Peter Frampton

Peter Frampton

Fri., June 30, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$62.50-$147.50

