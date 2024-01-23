Like a Rolling Stone(s), Bob Dylan is also playing Orlando this year

Don't ask him to sign anything

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 4:38 pm

Bob Dylan plays the Dr. Phillips Center in the spring - Photo courtesy Bob Dylan/Facebook
Photo courtesy Bob Dylan/Facebook
Bob Dylan plays the Dr. Phillips Center in the spring
Willie Nelson in February, the Rolling Stones in June … and now Bob Dylan in March? Orlando is awash in Boomer legends this year.

Dylan this week announced a new leg of Florida dates in March as part of his ongoing Rough and Rowdy Ways touring jaunt. The 82-year-old's Florida-heavy run includes dates in Fort Lauderdale (March 1 to 2), Clearwater (March 5 to 6), Fort Myers (March 7), Jacksonville (March 12) and a two-night stand in Orlando from March 9 to 10.

In an odd piece of Dylan-related news, Lionel Richie claimed in a recent interview that Dylan nearly had a nervous breakdown during the recording of 1980s charity single "We Are the World."

Bob Dylan plays the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Philips Center on Saturday adn Sunday, March 9 to 10. Ticketing information is TBD. However, per Dylan's social media, tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26.

