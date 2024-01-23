Like a Rolling Stone(s), Bob Dylan is also playing Orlando this year

Dylan this week announced a new leg of Florida dates in March as part of his ongoing Rough and Rowdy Ways touring jaunt. The 82-year-old's Florida-heavy run includes dates in Fort Lauderdale (March 1 to 2), Clearwater (March 5 to 6), Fort Myers (March 7), Jacksonville (March 12) and a two-night stand in Orlando from March 9 to 10.
In an odd piece of Dylan-related news, Lionel Richie claimed in a recent interview that Dylan nearly had a nervous breakdown during the recording of 1980s charity single "We Are the World."
Bob Dylan plays the Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Philips Center on Saturday adn Sunday, March 9 to 10. Ticketing information is TBD. However, per Dylan's social media, tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed