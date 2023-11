Start 'em up! The Rolling Stones announce Orlando stadium show as part of 2024 tour

click to enlarge Photo by Marc Seliger courtesy the artists The Rolling Stones ride the steel wheels into Orlnado in 2024

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown 407-423-2476

Lock up your moms, dads, grandparents … hell, all your older rocker relatives or anyone you know with asubscription. The Rolling Stones have announced an Orlando tour stop as part of their 2024 "Hackney Diamonds" comeback tour.Mick, Keef (, Ronnie and company depart on the U.S. leg of their ambitious "Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds" in April of next year. It's a 16-city North American stadium run with Orlando somehow ending up as theFlorida stop on the whole jaunt, in June.The tour, sponsored by AARP (), comes after the release of their critically lauded 26th album. The band promises a career-spanning set of greatest hits and new tracks.The Rolling Stones play Camping World Stadium Monday, June 3, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 through Ticketmaster