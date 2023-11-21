Start 'em up! The Rolling Stones announce Orlando stadium show as part of 2024 tour

Mick, Keef (tee hee), Ronnie and company depart on the U.S. leg of their ambitious "Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds" in April of next year. It's a 16-city North American stadium run with Orlando somehow ending up as the only Florida stop on the whole jaunt, in June.
The tour, sponsored by AARP (oh well), comes after the release of their critically lauded 26th album Hackney Diamonds. The band promises a career-spanning set of greatest hits and new tracks.
The Rolling Stones play Camping World Stadium Monday, June 3, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 through Ticketmaster.
Location Details
