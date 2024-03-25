BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Jason Derulo, Owl City and more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

Even more artists join the watery ranks

By on Mon, Mar 25, 2024 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Jason Derulo, Owl City and more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup
Photo via Jason Derulo/Facebook
SeaWorld Orlando announced Monday even more artists will join its Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup.

New musical additions include Jason Derulo, Owl City, Gavin DeGraw, Baha Men, Little River Band, Fuel, Tiffany and Sheena Easton, and All-4-One.

The festival’s live concerts will take place at Bayside Stadium every Saturday and Sunday through May. The performances are free with park admission.

SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival runs every Thursday to Sunday through May 19 at the park.

The theme park’s original lineup announcement included Ludacris, Kool and the Gang and more, with new additions promised to be announced. A second wave of announcements in February included Hanson, Goo Goo Dolls, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Righteous Brothers, Boyce Avenue and Natalie Grant.

This year's concert series will offer performances from a range of genres including rock, soul, country, Latin, pop, hip-hop and R&B artists.

Find the full SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup below.

March 30
Natalie Grant

March 31
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

April 6
Grupo Niche

New: April 7
 Owl City

April 13
Hoobastank

April 14
Chris Janson

New: April 20
 Gavin DeGraw

New: April 21
 Jason Derulo

April 27
Chris Lane

April 28
Ludacris

May 4
Reliant K

New: May 5
 Little River Band

New: May 11
 Baha Men

New: May 12
 All-4-One

New: May 18
 Tiffany and Sheena Easton

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
