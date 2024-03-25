Jason Derulo, Owl City and more added to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup

click to enlarge
SeaWorld Orlando announced Monday even more artists will join its Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup.
New musical additions include Jason Derulo, Owl City, Gavin DeGraw, Baha Men, Little River Band, Fuel, Tiffany and Sheena Easton, and All-4-One.
The festival’s live concerts will take place at Bayside Stadium every Saturday and Sunday through May. The performances are free with park admission.
SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival runs every Thursday to Sunday through May 19 at the park.
The theme park’s original lineup announcement
included Ludacris, Kool and the Gang and more, with new additions promised to be announced. A second wave of announcements
in February included Hanson, Goo Goo Dolls, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, The Righteous Brothers, Boyce Avenue and Natalie Grant.
This year's concert series will offer performances from a range of genres including rock, soul, country, Latin, pop, hip-hop and R&B artists.
Find the full SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival concert lineup below.
March 30
Natalie Grant
March 31
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
April 6
Grupo Niche
New: April 7
Owl City
April 13
Hoobastank
April 14
Chris Janson
New: April 20
Gavin DeGraw
New: April 21
Jason Derulo
April 27
Chris Lane
April 28
Ludacris
May 4
Reliant K
New: May 5
Little River Band
New: May 11
Baha Men
New: May 12
All-4-One
New: May 18
Tiffany and Sheena Easton
